Joel Klatt Delivers Mixed Review of Oregon Ducks Ahead of UCLA Matchup

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks are walking into game five against the No. 21 UCLA Bruins with a flurry of highs and lows throughout a very early regular season: from their shocking loss to Oklahoma State on the road to the breakout win in Los Angeles against the USC Trojans.

With such a mixed bag of performances, it's understandable that analysts are wary of singing Oregon's full praises just yet, including FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Fox Sports broadcaster Joel Klatt emcees the Holiday Bowl trophy presentation at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joel Klatt Ranks Oregon No. 8 On His Top Ten Teams of Week 6

Klatt, who ranked the Ducks as his No. 1 team with the rest of the nation being "not even close" during the 2026 preseason, placed the Ducks under Georgia, Texas, Miami, and Notre Dame in his latest top ten listings for "The Joel Klatt Show."

"At No. 8 is Oregon. I still think... we really close our eyes and think hard. They can walk on any field in America and think to themselves: if we play our best, we can win this game. There's not many teams that can do that. So, Oregon is still in there. They're at No. 8," Klatt said.

To be fair to Klatt's assessment, the Ducks are the only team on his top-10 breakdown, besides the Ohio State Buckeyes, to suffer a loss, and the only team on Klatt's list with a loss to a team outside of the top-10-ranked teams in the AP Poll. Klatt defending keeping Oregon on the list due to a lack of obvious breakaway teams for the 2026 regular season is fair, especially with the sheer talent packing the Ducks' roster.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs his team against the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Schedule Ahead For the Oregon Ducks

With Klatt's analysis taken into account, it's also fair to bring up the Ducks' upcoming tough schedule, especially on the road. With two currently ranked matchups looming, like the No. 21 Bruins on Saturday and the No. 5 Buckeyes at "The Horseshoe" to begin the final four November game stretch, there are also several top-of-conference teams the Ducks have to peel through to get to the postseason.

Right after UCLA, the Ducks welcome the second-ranked Big Ten team, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, at Autzen Stadium for a potential revenge game, with backup quarterback Dylan Raiola as the starter until senior Dante Moore returns from concussion protocol. There's also a new-look Northwestern headed to Eugene on Halloween, potentially bringing the same scares the Ducks had in 2024 facing an offensive coordinator Chip Kelly-led offense.

Mix in the two late-November Autzen Stadium games against Michigan and Washington, who are granted, not the best in the conference this season, but have historically proven to be stiff match-ups against the Ducks.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) looks to throw a pass against the USC Trojans during the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Fielding Oregon Ducks Hot Takes

With national brand-reach like the Ducks, and their up-and-down performance throughout the 2026 season, comes a flurry of takes from analysts like Klatt and fans alike that almost feels like a monsoon when the program takes a misstep.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning will continue fielding questions about outside takes like scoring more than 80 points against Portland State without shortening the second-half quarters, Moore's injury status post-USC, and the future of Oregon after the Oklahoma State loss. At least fans can be assured the Ducks won't fade from the national dialogue anytime soon.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.