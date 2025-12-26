Jon Gruden Doesn't Hold Back on Justin Herbert's NFL MVP Case

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is leading his team to the NFL playoffs while battling through a hand injury, and the former Oregon Ducks quarterback is turning heads with his recent performances.

Former NFL coach Jon Gruden made a strong argument for Herbert to be in the NFL MVP conversation.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) participates in early pregame warmups against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“I think Justin Herbert should be a candidate for the MVP this year. What he has put on tape with, I mean, six different starters at left tackle, four different starters at right tackle, 27 different offensive line combinations, receivers coming and going. His backs have been out of the line-up,” Gruden said in a video posted to his social media.

“He has done a hell of a job making some signature plays in critical moments that only the great quarterbacks that have played the game can make,” Gruden continued. “You gotta give Herbert credit. He finds a way to make some of the damnest plays in clutch situations.”

The Chargers are entering the final two games of the season 11-4, already clinching a spot in the playoffs. Herbert and company still have a chance at winning the AFC West title, but Los Angeles needs to win out in order to do so.

Nov 30, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) waits in a tunnel during senior day introductions before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Justin Herbert’s Leadership Shown With Oregon

Herbert spent four seasons with the Oregon Ducks before declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. He improved each season and helped lead the Ducks to a high level of success.

Herbert had a big 2018 season, leading the Ducks to a 9-4 record, including a Redbox Bowl win. He passed for over 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions. He could have declared for the 2019 NFL Draft, but chose to return for another season and helped Oregon take a bigger step forward.

In 2019, the Ducks went 12-2, including a win in the Rose Bowl. Herbert passed for 3,461 yards, 32 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. With the decision to return for another season, he helped Oregon win some big games and improved his draft stock.

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Herbert faced ups and downs throughout his time with Oregon, including breaking his collarbone in his sophomore season. He suffered the injury in October and came back in mid-November. His return helped the Ducks become bowl eligible.

He is a talented player, but what has made him stick out since his time with Oregon is that he will do what it takes to help his team.

Justin Herbert Leading Chargers Through Adversity

Herbert has had to overcome not only injuries to his teammates but to himself.

Chargers offensive tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater both suffered season-ending injuries this year. Alt’s occurred in week 4, while Slater has not played a snap this season. Without two starters this season, Herbert has still helped lead the team to success.

Nov 2, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Including the offensive line, the Chargers lost running backs Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris to injuries. While running back Kimani Vidal stepped up, not having a consistent run game makes the passing game harder to keep the momentum.

Herbert himself suffered a fracture in his left hand this season, yet he has not missed a game. He was fortunate that the injury was to his non-dominant hand, but it also demonstrates his toughness and willingness to do anything in his power to help his team.

Despite all the adversities he has had to overcome, Herbert has passed for 3,491 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has been sacked 49 times, but still manages to find a way to drive down the field and lead the Chargers to wins.

Between his history stepping up with Oregon and what he has overcome this season, Herbert should be a name in the MVP conversation, and he can use all he has gone through to help lead the Chargers on a postseason run.

