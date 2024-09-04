Oregon Ducks Legend LaMichael James In Awe of Rose Bowl Hall of Fame Honor: 'Wow, What A Year!'
Oregon Ducks running back legend LaMichael James will be inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame, the Tournament of Roses announced today.
James will be honored in the 136th Rose Parade and on the field during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game on January 1, 2025. The inductees will also be recognized in a private ceremony held by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses on December 31.
"Wow, what a year full of so many accomplishments," James told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "I never started this journey to make it to any Hall of Fames, yet alone, Rose Bowl Hall of Fame."
"My goal was to be the best version of myself and that was good enough," James continued. "That version got me into the 'Grand Daddy of Them All.' I want to say thank you to every single person who was apart of my journey. I’ll never take the credit of saying 'I' made it - it will always be 'we' made it. Football is the ultimate team sport and it takes a village to have success. Go Ducks."
Joining James as 2024 inductees are Mark Dantonio, the winningest coach in Michigan State history, and USC Trojans running back and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush.
The Rose Bowl Hall of Fame was established in 1989 to honor those who have contributed to the history and excitement of The Granddaddy of Them All.
James is the sixth Duck player, coach or administrator selected to the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame, joining: Jack Crabtree, Shy Huntington, John Robinson, Hollis Huntington and Danny O'Neil.
James is one of the most beloved and accomplished Ducks of all time. Just last December, James was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Some of the most memorable James moments came in the Rose Bowl. James played in two Rose Bowls. His final game as a Duck was the 2011 Rose Bowl in which he rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown in a win over Wisconsin to end his Duck career on a high note.
James, a Heisman Trophy finalist, is still making his impact on the Ducks team and in the Oregon community.
Oregon running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples says he's talked with James while studying plays and that he's been "awesome."
“It’s important you know, I grew up watching those guys,” Samples said. “That’s what I told them, ‘I grew up watching you guys, watching this success you guys had as one of the best duos in the backfield.’ And it’s important to keep that alive and also build on it.”
James also owns three restaurants, including the Killer Burger in Eugene on Coburg Road. Delicious and Oregon Duck-theme decorated, the restaurants are a hit... And you can often find James there, rolling up his sleeves.
James was part of the Oregon program from 2009-11, earning three Pac-12 titles and reaching three BCS Bowl games, including the 2011 BCS National Championship against the Auburn Tigers. The Texas native finished his Oregon career with 5,869 all-purpose yards and 58 touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards a carry.
In the three seasons he spent with former Oregon coach Chip Kelly and the Ducks, his sophomore season in 2010 solidified James' dominance. James broke the Pac-10 freshman single-season rushing record with 1,546 yards in 2009. He followed that up with an even better sophomore season, leading the country in rushing (1,731 yards), yards from scrimmage (1,939) and touchdowns (24). As a junior, he finished with a career-high 2,015 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 7.6 yards a carry.
James played in the NFL from 2012 to 2015 with the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins. He played in 24 games recording 1,709 total yards both as a running back and as a returner with one touchdown.
Now, James will again be honored for his greatness. This time, with a lot of roses.
