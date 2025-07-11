Justin Herbert's Surprising Comparison To NFL Great Peyton Manning
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is now entering his sixth year as an NFL quarterback, and his first five years compare to those of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. The former Oregon Ducks star has eerily similar stats to the NFL legend Manning from his time with the Indianapolis Colts.
Manning played 80 games in his first five seasons to Herbert’s 79, and Herbert is only one touchdown shy of Manning’s mark by the time Manning through five seasons.
Herbert and Manning both had less-than-ideal NFL Playoff outcomes through their first five seasons. Manning was 0-3 in the postseason through five years, while Herbert has made the playoffs twice, but lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 and the Houston Texans in 2024.
Perhaps the most glaring difference between the two quarterbacks' first five years is the interception total for both. Manning threw exactly 100 picks in his first 80 games, and Herbert has thrown just 45 in his first 79 NFL games.
Both Herbert and Manning have undergone changes at the head coach position throughout their first five years. It’s been a tumultuous ride for Herbert, who has played for head coaches Anthony Lynn, Brandon Staley, and now Jim Harbaugh. Manning played for two in his first five seasons, Jim Mora and Tony Dungy.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders 'Way Better' Than Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Says NFL Receiver
MORE: Power Rankings Shift For Ohio State, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns Ahead Of Season
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: Best Coach In College Football?
Herbert saw his stats flourish under Staley, setting a career high in touchdown passes with 38 back in 2021, but Herbert is now seeing more success from a team standpoint under coach Harbaugh, with the 2024 Chargers going 11-6, the most wins Herbert has ever had in a season.
Even Herbert and Manning’s passing yards are similar, Herbert has amassed 21,093 yards through the air in his first five years compared to Manning’s 20,618. Manning suffered three heartbreaking playoff losses in his first five years, including a 19-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans, a 23-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and a 41-0 loss to the New York Jets.
Manning would go on to have an illustrious career, collecting five MVP trophies, two Super Bowl rings, seven All-Pro selections, and was the NFL’s passing leader three separate times. There is plenty of time for Herbert to attempt to come close or even match Manning’s accolades. Herbert is only 27 years old, and Manning retired at 39. Herbert and Manning both entered the NFL at the exact same age- 22 years old.
Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are expected to be in the mix for the AFC West division title this season, with the Chargers bolstering their running back room in the 2025 NFL Draft by selecting running back Omarion Hampton out of the University of North Carolina with the 22nd pick in the first round.
Herbert has finally connected on a chemistry level with a Chargers wide receiver that he hadn't been able to in his first five years- Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey finished his rookie season with 82 catches while reeling in seven touchdowns.