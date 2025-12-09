Justin Herbert Had to Be Talked Into Postgame Interview By ESPN's Laura Rutledge
The Los Angeles Chargers found a way to win a crucial game on Monday night, outlasting the visiting Philadelphia Eagles, 22-19, in overtime on the strength of five Cameron Dicker field goals. With the victory, Justin Herbert's team is 9-4 and currently occupies the fifth seed in the AFC. That is truly something worth celebrating with teammates and that's where the young quarterback was headed when he was intercepted by ESPN's Laura Rutledge after the game.
Herbert informed her of his intentions to go fete the victory with his fellow Chargers but eventually paused to answer a few questions about the game.
As a result of her tenacity we know that Herbert feels pretty good despite playing through a broken hand and that he's honored to be on a team that doesn't quit.
Credit to Rutledge for getting the job done and for Herbert for eventually realizing that these types of on-field hits are part of the gig.
Though this wasn't the type of game that will go at the top of the Chargers quarterback's highlight reel (12-for-26 with 139 yards and a touchdown to go with 66 rushing yards), it proved more helpful than his counterpart Jalen Hurt's rough outing. The Eagles signal-caller racked up four interceptions as his offensive unit once again failed to find easy answers.