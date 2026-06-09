Oregon Ducks Coach A'lique Terry Recognized by Prestigious Award

The Oregon Ducks offensive line is on quite the hot streak, seeing immense success since 2019 , with two more finalist spots for the Joe Moore Award (given to the best offensive line the nation every year) than any other program in the nation with four total finalist finishes.

Recently, an NFL legend and mind behind the Joe Moore Award broke down just why the Oregon Ducks "Law Firm" continues to dominate in the trenches.

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu, left, and Oregon offensive lineman Demetri Manning run as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aaron Taylor Breaks Down Oregon Offensive Line

Aaron Taylor, former Green Bay Packer (1994-1997) and Los Angeles Charger (1998-1999) is one of the founders of the Joe Moore Award, named after the long-time Pittsburgh and Notre Dame offensive line coach. Taylor frequently hosts segments with the award's foundation, which was first started in 2015.

In the video clip, Taylor broke down the Ducks' success in the trenches, starting with the coaching tenure (from offensive line coach and offensive coordinator to head coach) of Mario Cristobal in 2017 and extending to the current Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'lique Terry.

Oregon is the only college football team in the country to be a finalist for the Joe Moore Award in each of the last three seasons.



Oregon’s O-line dominance has a name most fans still don’t talk about: A’Lique Terry…



When Cristobal left, everybody assumed the Ducks would take… pic.twitter.com/6DQjEdeKJB — Joe Moore Award (@JoeMooreAward) June 9, 2026

Jan 26, 1997; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre (4), Frank Winters (52) and Aaron Taylor (73) celebrate a score against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XXXI at the Superdome. The Packers defeated the Patriots 35-21. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

A'lique Terry's Impact at Oregon

Terry has had to replace a majority of his starters year after year, but the Ducks have had consistent success up front. Heading into 2026, the Ducks will replace Emmanuel Pregnon, Isaiah World, and Alex Harkey on the offensive line with Yale’s Michael Bennett being the only marquee offensive line name the Ducks snatched in the transfer portal.

"Because in 2023, Terry stepped in and rebuilt a line that lost four starters to the NFL. But Oregon gave up just five sacks that entire season. So Oregon hasn't just been good. They've been good, good. And as the only college football team in the country to be a finalist for the Joe Moore Award in each of the last three years," said Taylor.

When it comes to rushing yards per year, Terry has helped the Ducks gain above 2,000 yards each season he's been coaching the trenches (2,721 yards in 2023, 2,468 yards in 2024, and a whopping 3,277 in 2025).

Fighting Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu snaps the ball as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Still Contentious Snub of 2025

Even though those numbers are impressive (along with five offensive linemen being draft in the NFL while he's been Oregon's go-to o-line guy) the Ducks lost 2025's Joe Moore Award to the Iowa Hawkeyes, in what many viewed as a contentious decision.

"I mean, obviously, we all have our our thoughts and opinions. You know, I feel like we should have won it, but at the end of the day, just hats off to Iowa... It just puts a lot more fire for us to come back next year and win it," said Oregon center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu shortly after the Hawkeyes were announced the winners.

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu celebrates with fans as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What's Next For the "Law Firm"

For Terry, the future is bright with developed talent that got an extra year to learn from transfer veterans like Los Angeles Charger Alex Harkey and Jacksonville Jaguar Emmanuel Pregnon, the highest-rated Oregon offensive line recruit joining the ranks in Immanuel Iheanacho, all brought together by veteran center Laloulu, who returned to the Ducks instead of heading to the NFL.

Taylor acknowledges this future, while pointing out that to him, Terry's talent feels worthy of more recognition.

"So although A'lique Terry's name might not be driving traffic, it's definitely driving results in Eugene," Taylor added.

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