Key Reasons Why Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Is Not Leaving Oregon Anytime Soon
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is currently leading the No. 2 team in the AP Top 25 Poll after Oregon's double-overtime win on the road over then-No. 3 Penn State. The upset win has also sparked conversations about Lanning and potential suitors that will try to hire him away from the Ducks.
Lanning's name is a hot topic for high-profile head coaching jobs that come open during every college football season, but the Oregon coach himself has shut down the idea, emphatically declaring, "The grass is damn green in Eugene."
Some might ask why Lanning would want to stay with the Ducks when desirable jobs in the SEC might come available. In an appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, On3's Josh Pate explained some of the reasons at Oregon that are keeping Lanning in Eugene.
Why Dan Lanning Is Not Leaving Oregon
"I don't really think people know this. Look, here's what anyone needs to understand. Dan (Lanning's) not leaving Oregon. He's not leaving Oregon because at Oregon, it's the only place where you have a deal with the school, and you've got a separate deal with Phil Knight, basically," Pate said to Cowherd.
"We talk about buyouts all the time, and typically you're talking 'Oh it's going to cost $8 million, $10 million, $12 million.' When you really understand Dan Lanning's life there, you're talking about a 40 to 50 million dollar buyout. No one's willing to hit that, nor should they," said Pate.
MORE: Dan Lanning Reacts to Dillon Gabriel Making Oregon Ducks History With First NFL Start
MORE: Will Makhi Hughes Transfer From Oregon? New Report Sheds Light On Future
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Most Valuable Player Of The Season So Far
The relationship between Oregon and Nike co-founder Phil Knight is well-documented, and Oregon is continuing to build state-of-the-art facilities with construction underway on a brand new indoor practice facility.
"Even if it wasn't that. So let's pretend that wasn't the case," Pate continued. "Let's just pretend all the rest of the dynamics were in place at Oregon. You mention facilities. Another thing people need to know is when you go up there right now, you sit in his office, you look out and it's cranes everywhere. It's moving earth everywhere because they're overhauling it again. So this time next year, they'll be ahead of the pack again on that front."
History of Linking Lanning to Jobs
When legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban retired in 2024, many presumed that Lanning would be the top target for the Crimson Tide. Lanning spent some time at Alabama as a graduate assistant, and Saban has spoken highly of Lanning in the past.
However, the Ducks coach made it clear he would not be leaving Oregon for Alabama once Saban retired, releasing the following viral video:
In November of the same year, Lanning and the Ducks were undefeated and the No. 1 team in the country after beating Ohio State earlier in the season. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Lanning was generating some buzz among NFL coaching circles after seeing the success at Oregon.
Most recently, some have speculated that Lanning will again be a hot commodity in the coaching market as some coaches have already been fired just a few games into the 2025 season.
The Florida Gators are 1-3 to start their fourth year under coach Billy Napier, and some assume that the Gators will be looking for a new coach after the season. Lanning's name is sure come to up, but the Oregon coach has proven his loyalty to the Ducks, so far.