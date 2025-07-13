Kyle Van Noy Calls Out Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert: 'Relax A Bit'
The Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert competed in a tough AFC West conference, leading the team to the postseason. Despite the former Oregon Ducks quarterback's strong regular season, the team fell apart in the Wild Card round, causing more pressure on Herbert heading into the 2025 NFL season.
The quarterback position is one of the most criticised in football, and Herbert is no stranger to the outside noise. Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who was once a teammate of Herbert's on the Chargers, called out the former Ducks' quarterback for not doing enough with his teammates.
“I do think he’s doing some things. He would go to team dinners, but I think he could also do more. And that’s just me from my year of being with him. He’s still young. And I’m sure he’s way better now than since I was there. But that was just something he could do more,” Van Noy told Fox Sports’ Eric Williams.
Despite the criticism, Van Noy acknowledged the amount of work Herbert puts in, believing the issue stems from being a perfectionist. The linebacker believes the former Ducks quarterback needs to take a step back and just rely on his instincts more.
“Part of me says [Herbert] needs to relax a bit, because he cares so much,” Van Noy told Williams. “He’s a perfectionist. Just go out there and play ball.”
The Chargers faced the Houston Texans in the wild card round, losing the game 32-12. It was one of Herbert's worst games, passing for 242 yards and one touchdown. He finished with a 43.8 completion percentage, threw four interceptions, and was sacked four times. Herbert threw more interceptions against the Texans in the postseason than he did all season, with three.
“You’ve already accomplished so much. I know he wants to accomplish even more, but I do feel like he takes the game very seriously. The one thing I will say about Justin is he works really hard, and I appreciate that as a teammate. But sometimes you don’t have to work as hard. Let’s take a step back for just a second and diagnose - am I doing other parts of the game like the film study enough?” Van Noy explained.
Is Herbert a perfectionist? During his time at the University of Oregon, the Chargers quarterback reportedly graduated with a 4.01 GPA, majoring in General Science.
Herbert finished the regular season with 3,870 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. The Chargers hired coach Jim Harbaugh ahead of the 2024 season, and in one year with the team, he made it into the playoffs. Harbaugh is determined to bring out the best of Herbert and get him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.
Heading into the 2025 season, Herbert and Harbaugh will be in year two of working together, adding continuity to the offense. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey was a highlight of the 2024 season as he developed throughout the year and built chemistry with Herbert.
McConkey finished the season with 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns. With how well the receiver played as a rookie, he could take another step forward in year two, being a playmaker for Herbert to throw to.
The Chargers made key additions to the offense, boosting the offensive line by signing offensive lineman Mekhi Becton and center Andre James. The team also signed tight end Tyler Conklin, wide receiver Mike Williams, and running back Najee Harris.
The addition of the veterans will help open up the offense, and potentially help Herbert not feel like he has to be perfect every play. The Chargers are competing in a tough AFC West, but the next step will be to make a real postseason run.