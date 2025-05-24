Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Peaked In NFL Career?
The Los Angeles Chargers, led by former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert, are in a tough AFC West division, but they remain in playoff contention each season. A recent AFC playoff projection from NFL Spin Zone’s Lou Scataglia has the Chargers finishing with the No. 6 seed, making another Wild Card matchup.
Scataglia points out that the Chargers made important offseason moves and brought in key positions through the draft, but he also claims that Herbert has reached his peak.
“Los Angeles did add some necessary offensive talent, but I do personally wonder how much better they can be, as Justin Herbert seems to have hit his peak in the NFL,” Scataglia wrote. “Will Herbert be good enough to lead this team to anything more than another Wild Card berth?”
The Chargers have made the playoffs twice since the 2020 NFL season, but have not made it past the Wild Card round. The Chargers’ postseason run has been the team’s weakness. Herbert was one of the most accurate passers in the regular season but it all fell apart in the playoffs against the Houston Texans.
In the regular season, Herbert passed for 3,870 yards and 23 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 65.9. He threw just three interceptions in 17 games. Things changed in the Wild Card round, when Herbert completed 14 passes for 242 yards. He threw one passing touchdown and four interceptions, finishing the game with a 43.8 completion percentage.
One of the biggest additions to last season’s squad that helped the offense was wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who stepped in and was a massive target for Herbert. With the two going through a full offseason together and the receiver entering his second season in the league, the Chargers offense could take another step in 2025. Herbert will also be entering his second full season with coach Jim Harbaugh.
The Chargers have made the necessary offseason moves to help the offense in 2025. In free agency, the team signed offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, who is coming off a Super Bowl win with the Eagles. The team also added depth to the tight end position by signing Tyler Conklin and bringing back wide receiver Mike Williams.
Los Angeles also signed running back Najee Harris, which should help take the load off Herbert. In addition to Harris, the Chargers drafted North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton. The Chargers were successful in running the ball in 2024, but injuries did get in the way. Bringing in a veteran and a top young guy will help open up the offense, hopefully leading to success in the postseason.
In the second round, the Chargers selected Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris. Harris led the Rebels in 2025 with 1,030 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Pairing him with McConkey will give Herbert young offensive weapons to throw to.
Later in the draft, the Chargers selected wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, tight end Oronde Gadsden II, and offensive lineman Branson Taylor, who will be valuable depth pieces who can develop over time.
Harbaugh has remained committed to bringing out the best in the former Oregon quarterback. Herbert has shown he is an accurate quarterback and can lead his team to the playoffs, but now the Chargers must take the next step and make a deep playoff run.
"I woke up the other day and said, 'I got to get Justin Herbert to the Hall of Fame. Must get Justin Herbert to the Hall of Fame,'" Harbaugh said on the Rich Eisen Show a few weeks ago. "It's one of those things you wake up at 3:30, 4 in the morning. Sometimes, that's when your best ideas come."