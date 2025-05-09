Las Vegas Raiders' Ashton Jeanty Meets Center Jackson Powers-Johnson
The Las Vegas Raiders selected former Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he is starting to meet some of his new teammates as the rookie minicamps begin across the league.
In a video captured by the Raiders social media team, former Oregon Ducks and current Las Vegas center Jackson Powers-Johnson introduced himself to Jeanty: "What's up? I'm Jackson. I'm your center. Nice to meet you man, " Powers-Johnson said as he hugged his newest running back.
Jeanty was the first running back off of the board in this year's NFL Draft after he rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in his junior season with Boise State. Now, Jeanty will be relying on Powers-Johnson and the rest of the Raiders offensive line to create rushing lanes for the talented running back.
Powers-Johnson is entering his second season in the NFL after being selected in the second round with the No. 44 overall pick by Las Vegas in the 2024 NFL Draft. As a member of the Ducks, Powers-Johnson won the 2023 Rimmington Trophy, awarded every season to the best center in college football.
He was originally expected to play guard along the Raiders offensive line after showing off his positional versatility at Oregon. However, Powers-Johnson is now expected to be Las Vegas' center of the future.
Powers-Johnson spoke about his transition into the NFL and how things have changed from his rooke year.
"Everybody was so great about having the rookies transition into the NFL and really getting after it and throwing us into the fires. Once we kind of got in the season, it was easier than the offseason. I think I really just had such a great support system, kind of off the field with my parents, and my fiancée, and the people in the building did such a great job to really help the rookies," Powers-Johnson said in an interview on "Raiders Morning Commute."
Jeanty is joining a Raiders organization that is quite different from the one that drafted Powers-Johnson in 2024. In the offseason, Las Vegas hired former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. However, it appears as though Powers-Johnson is already doing his part to make Jeanty and the rest of the Raiders rookies feel welcome.
According to Jeanty himself, he was always hoping to be drafted by Las Vegas. He told Raiders digital team reporter Levi Edwards about his feelings before receiving the draft phone call from Las Vegas.
"There was a little bit of nervousness just not knowing where you were going to go quite yet. Then the first voice I heard was John Spytek (general manager) I was happy for the great sense of relief," said Jeanty.