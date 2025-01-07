Las Vegas Raiders, L.A. Rams Interested In Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel? 2025 NFL Draft
EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks saw their first player officially declare for the NFL Draft on Sunday with receiver Tez Johnson. In just two seasons at Oregon, Johnson transformed from an under-the-radar transfer from Troy into one of the best receivers in all of college football.
Oregon’s coaching staff has built a reputation for developing players into professional success stories and is looking to repeat history with quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Oregon star quarterback and Heisman Finalist Dillon Gabriel is expected to enter the draft in the coming weeks. Gabriel is poised to become the 16th former Ducks quarterback to be selected in the NFL Draft and the fourth in just 11 years.
However, Gabriel’s draft projection suggests he could be selected later than recent Oregon quarterbacks Bo Nix (No. 12), Justin Herbert (No. 6), and Marcus Mariota (No. 2). This is largely due to Gabriel’s size. The quarterback stands the 5-foot-11 weighing in at 204 pounds.
Gabriel’s size came into conversation last season after a successful tenure at Oklahoma. However, his NFL dreams were cut short. In an interview with The Athletic, Gabriel and his family shared that he received a seventh-round undrafted free agent NFL grade. This would mean a lower chance of making the roster, less guaranteed money, and less coaching attention.
“Unfortunately, draft grades take a lot of size into account, but don’t take into account the size of your heart,” Gabriel's mother, Dori, told The Athletic.
What may have seemed like a curse to Gabriel became a blessing in disguise. Gabriel opted to come to Oregon rather than test his chances in last year’s NFL Draft. While at Oregon, Gabriel led the Ducks to their first-ever 13-0 season, a Big Ten Conference Championship, all while putting up numbers NFL scouts cannot ignore.
Gabriel threw for 3,558 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing a career-high 73.2 percent of his passes during the 2024 regular season.
Some analysts believe Gabriel’s best chance to stick in the NFL is as a backup who could develop into a starter in the right situation. Teams like the Browns, Raiders, Giants, Vikings, 49ers, or Dolphins could offer ideal landing spots where Gabriel could develop behind an established starter.
MORE: Can Oregon Ducks Win National Championship in 2026? Schedule Analysis, Prediction
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Ready To Lead? 'Heisman Finalist' Says Receiver Tez Johnson
MORE: Five-Star Recruit Elbert Hill Visiting Oregon Ducks, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan
MORE: Nick Saban Upset With Oregon Ducks' College Football Playoff Path vs. Ohio State
A handful of NFL franchises have a void at the quarterback position, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, and Atlanta Falcons. Despite Gabriel’s impressive credentials, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward are anticipated to be picked near the top of the draft.
The Raiders, who will pick seventh in this year’s draft, could provide an ideal opportunity for Gabriel to join the franchise. However, being drafted comes with competition. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe is another quarterback on the Raiders’ radar.
Milroe, Alabama’s starting quarterback for two seasons, has 27 total starts under his belt. This season, Milroe threw for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. While Milroe was unable to lead his team to an undefeated regular season or a conference championship like Gabriel did, Raiders insider Mitchell Renz believes Milroe might offer better overall value for the team.
“Based on [who] I talked to, it sounds like the Raiders like Dillon Gabriel more than they like Jalen Milroe,” said Renz. “But I don’t think that they like it based on [the] player. I think it’s more based on the overall value. If you told me in a draft Jalen Milroe goes [No.] 59 and then Dillon Gabriel goes [No.] 69 overall, I’m gonna say that Jalen Milroe is the better value overall there.”
Gabriel’s path to success in the NFL likely involves landing in an offensive system that emphasizes quick passes, run-pass options (RPOs), and pocket mobility, much like Oregon’s offensive scheme.
College Football Network’s Cam Mellor has the Los Angeles Rams selecting Gabriel in the sixth round with the No. 193 overall pick in his latest mock draft. Very few NFL teams find their starting quarterback in the sixth round, but the Rams’ situation could be ideal for the former Duck. Matthew Stafford is currently the team’s QB1, but at 36 years old, Stafford may be nearing the end of his professional career. If Gabriel were to be drafted by the Rams, he could sit and develop behind Stafford while acclimating to the playing style of the NFL.
Despite Gabriel’s impressive 2024 season his draft journey will ultimately depend on how he performs in pre-draft events like the combine and Senior Bowl.
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks 5-Star Quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele Entering Transfer Portal
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Takes Blame For Loss To Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Peyton Manning Addresses Bo Nix's Future With Denver Broncos, Sean Payton
MORE: Oregon Ducks Receiver Evan Stewart Explains Injury, Absence vs. Ohio State Buckeyes