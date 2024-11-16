Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Chance To Join Marcus Mariota In Oregon History
Dillon Gabriel has led the Oregon Ducks to a 10-0 overall record and the No. 1 ranking the for the past four weeks. The Hawaiian native has thrown for 22 touchdowns (tied for No. 6 in the nation) on 2,848 passing yards (No. 8 in the nation) this season so far. His 74.1 completion rate (No. 1 in the nation) and 168.38 passer rating (No. 6 in the nation) are the stats that have stood out the most from his remarkable campaign.
Because of his efforts, he's being considered as a candidate for the Heisman Trophy plus was announced as a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Player of the Year award, and the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award. Adding to this long list of honors, he's now being considered for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award which is given to the top senior at the quarterback position in college football.
Joining Gabriel as the finalists for this award are Ole Miss Running Rebels Jaxson Dart, Colorado Buffaloes Shedeur Sanders, Miami Hurricanes Cam Ward, and Indiana Hoosiers Kurtis Rourke. Gabriel isn't the first Duck to be considered for the Johnny Unitas Award. Only Marcus Mariota in 2014 has actually won it, but Joey Harrington (2001), Kellen Clemons (2005), Dennis Dixon (2007), Justin Herbert (2019, Anthony Brown Jr. (2021), and Bo Nix (2022 and 2023) were all named finalists.
Gabriel recently broke the NCAA's all-time record for total touchdowns with 180 total throughout his career spent with the UCF Golden Knights, Oklahoma Sooners, and Oregon. He passed Houston's Case Keenum previous record of 178 total last week during the 39-18 victory over the Maryland Terrapins.
Gabriel is on the precipice of two major NCAA awards. Gabriel is just three starts by a quarterback away from breaking former Duck Nix's all-time record at 61 which he should have full control of at some point this season. Gabriel will now set his sights on Keenum's all-time record for touchdown passes of 155, entering Saturday with 147 in his career.
"You can’t go through that game without recognizing, you know, having the all-time NCAA touchdown record for Dillon Gabriel and what he was able to accomplish there. He’ll be the first one to tell you he doesn’t care, but he should, because that’s a really special moment for him."- Coach Dan Lanning after Maryland-Oregon
Coach Dan Lanning and his quarterback have bigger things to worry about than individual awards and records. Oregon will play at Wisconsin this Saturday, Nov. 16 at 4:30 p.m. PT.
