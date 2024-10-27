Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Makes NCAA History
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks rolled over No. 20 Illinois 38-9 at Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Ducks were led by their star quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who moved into second all time for NCAA career passing touchdowns, passing Boise State legend Kellen Moore.
Gabriel sits with 143 touchdowns passes in his career now trails Case Keenum. Keenum threw for 155 touchdowns in his career at Houston.
“Just not a big individual accolades guy. I’m chasing wins. You know, I think that’s the most important thing," Gabriel said of his accompishments. "I got a bunch of guys that put a lot of time and effort into it. I mean, I’m blessed to be a part of it."
Gabriel continued his case for the Heisman trophy with the win over the Fighting Illini. He threw for 291 yards and completed 18 of 26 of his passes. Gabriel had four total touchdowns as he threw for three touchdowns as well as ran one in. After scoring five touchdowns as a unit in the first half, it just seemed to be that kind of successful day for the Ducks.
“Felt really good, you know. Just waking up, I kind of just felt it today, just with the vibe around the guys. But, proud how everyone played and how we came together. That connection, that’s all three phases, so I’m proud of everyone," Gabriel said.
It was a big game for the Oregon pass catchers as Gabriel connected with nine different Ducks on just 18 completions. Oregon star wideout Tez Johnson led the way for the Ducks wide receivers room. He had six catches for 102 yards and one touchdown.
“It’s beautiful, that’s the way it should be. I’m proud of everyone, and we got a lot of guys when they get the ball in their hands, they can do great things. So, proud of them, and excited for them," Gabriel said.
The Ducks have been racking up the wins and Gabriel has been breaking records, seemingly every week, but he mentioned that the Ducks and himself don't look ahead too far.
"Each week is important within itself and I think you got to live that life of being present and very easy to say and hard to do," Gabriel noted. "You know, everyone's focused on a week at a time, and the rest will take care of itself. You know, you have to be where your feet are in order to get to the point that you want to. I think that's a mindset that, like I said, it's hard to do."
Gabriel also make his 57th career start, most among active FBS quarterbacks and four away from Bo Nix’s FBS record for starts by a quarterback (61).
Next up, Oregon and Gabriel hit the road to play the reigning National Champion Michigan Wolverines at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The Ducks and Wolverines kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 2.
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Illinois Questionable Officiating: Derrick Harmon Fumble Recovery?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Traeshon Holden Availability vs. Illinois
MORE: LIVE Score Updates Oregon Ducks Beat Illinois
MORE: Oregon Duck Mascot's Comical Minion Entrance Into Autzen Stadium
MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota Starting vs. Bears After Jayden Daniels Injury?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Loud Autzen Stadium Earning Reputation In Big Ten
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Compares Marriage Proposal to Win vs. Ohio State
MORE: Nick Saban Compares Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel to Former Alabama Quarterback