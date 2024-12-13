Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Signs NIL Deal With Great Clips
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel has signed an exclusive name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with Great Clips. The company recently secured a multi-year partnership to become the official hair salon of the College Football Playoff.
Gabriel, along with Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard and Miami kicker Andres Borregales, will promote the campaign through their social media platforms. College football personality Jesse Palmer alongside sports influencer Natalie Rose will also star in commercials for the company throughout bowl season.
This isn't the first NIL partnership that Gabriel has signed as he has relationships with many different brands like Shop GLD, Celsius, VICIS, Ajinomoto Foods Europe, EA Sports, Brands Unlimited, as well as Crimson and Cream. According to On3, his NIL valuation is estimated to be $2.1 million which ranks him No. 13 amongst college athletes.
Gabriel has thrown for 3,558 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions on a 73.2 completion percentage. He also has rushed for 192 yards and seven touchdowns in his senior campaign while leading the Ducks to a Big Ten Conference title and a No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.
"I'm just smiling because we're Big Ten champs. I'm smiling because we took advantage of an opportunity we had. Shoot, we could have done it at Eugene Country Club, 100-yard field, if we had to, but we're appreciative of the game."- Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel
Coach Dan Lanning has been the biggest supporter of Gabriel during this undefeated 13-0 run with this program. After the 45-37 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions, Lanning sang his quarterback's praises.
"[Dillon] deserves every single thing that comes his way... If anybody can't watch that performance and recognize how special he is. This team believes in him. They're grateful every day they get to step on the field with him. He's about connection and people first. But the poise he shows in big games is unmeasured. I haven't been around players like Dillon. I'm really grateful that I get to share the field with him."- Oregon coach Dan Lanning
On Saturday, the winner of the Heisman Trophy will be announced in New York City, and Gabriel will be in attendance alongside Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty, and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. Hunter is the overwhelming favorite to win the high honor at -2000. Jeanty follows at +800, Gabriel with +3500, and Ward is the long shot at +50000.
Oregon awaits the winner of the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers vs. the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes in a quarterfinal matchup which will take place in Columbus on Dec. 21 at 5. p.m. PT. The winner will play the Ducks in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, set for Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. PT.
