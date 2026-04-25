How Oregon's System Prepared Emmanuel Pregnon for the NFL

With the No. 88 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, outgoing Oregon Duck offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon found his future home in the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The first team All-Big Ten selection fell much farther in the draft than most Duck fans predicted, including ESPN Draft Expert Mel Kiper who placed Pregnon as an early second round selection and the No. 35 player on his famous draft board, supplying the former Oregon trench monster with a chip on his shoulder heading to the sunshine state.

Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon runs drills during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Emmanuel Pregnon Likely Slipped Down Draft Boards

One of the reasons Pregnon likely slipped down to the Jaguars is due to a lack of versatility. In his single season with the Ducks, Pregnon's 14 of 15 starts were at left guard, with one start at right. His two seasons with the USC Trojans prior to transferring also included all 25 starts for Pregnon being at left guard.

Though the Ducks usually train their offensive linemen to be more versatile, especially during the offensive line coach Alex Mirabal era in Eugene, current Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry specifically recruited a majority of his 2025-2026 trench athletes for how they slotted into a particular position to give his underclassmen a little more time to develop.

Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How Oregon Prepared Emmanuel Pregnon for the League

There's a double-edged sword to having an offensive lineman hone in on one particular position in the lineup. Though Pregnon doesn't have the experience to slot in as a center or tackle, he's refined his close-quarters contact and expertise in the interior. Pro Football Focus rated Pregnon above an 85 in pass block grade (88.1) and run block grade (85.8), the only guard in the NCAA to get those numbers last season.

A'lique Terry Talks Refining a Position

Terry elaborated about expanding upon each 2025 transfer guards' established talents when discussing the recruitment of Yale transfer right tackle, Michael Bennett.

"There were some things you see like when you watched the Ajani Cornelius, when you watched Harkey, when you watched Pregnon, there’s things and there’s certain traits that you’re like, oh, I know we can build on that," Terry said. "Cause a lot of guys, especially other places, may play with different technique and fundamentals and that kind of stuff."

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) at the vertical jump station during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Emmanuel Pregnon Brings Physicality in the Interior

Though Pregnon's fundamentals are an assured asset at the next level (he had the largest wingspan among guards invited to the NFL Combine this year and sits at an impressive 6-5, 318 pounds) the new Jaguar admits that Oregon's run-heavy scheme pushed him to become a diamond in the dirt of the trenches.

"I mean really it's prepared me in every aspect," Pregnon said at Oregon's Pro Day. "When we're out there on the field - being able to respond, right? Things might not go your way. There's things you can't necessarily control. You just staying true to yourself, to your process... I would say just being refined in all those things that make you, you."

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