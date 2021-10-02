Intro here
Where: Stanford Stadium (Stanford, California)
When: Saturday, October 2 at approx. 12:30 p.m. PST
TV: ABC
Announcers: Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analysis), Stormy Buonantony (sideline reporter)
Stream: FUBO TV, Pac-12 Live
Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College; local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
Live Updates: Ducks Digest Live Updates story for up-to-date game coverage; follow Max Torres on Twitter
Game Notes: No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford
----
- Mycah Pittman returns the punt 11 yards to the Oregon 35.
Oregon drive 7:36:
----
- McKee can't find an open receiver and is sacked by Brandon Dorlus and Keyon Ware-Hudson. Stanford will punt on a three-and-out.
- McKee scrambles and is brought down by Mase Funa.
- McKee misfires to an open receiver on first down.
- Casey Filkins muffs the punt, but recovers it at the Stanford 29.
Stanford 9:14:
----
- Brown throws to a wide open Terrance Ferguson on third and long, but the freshman tight end wasn't looking for the ball and it falls incomplete. Ducks will punt.
- Verdell appears to convert on third down, but a holding is called against George Moore.
- Anthony Brown tests Kyu Blu Kelly early, and the corner bats the pass away.
- CJ Verdell gets a pass in the flat and churns up seven yards. Mycah Pittman, Jaylon Redd and Johnny Johnson III are the starting receivers.
- Oregon begins the drive at its own 25.
Oregon drive 10:30:
----
Joe Moorhead Out vs. Stanford
The Ducks will be without their offensive coordinator for Saturday's game
LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford
Keep it here for the latest updates and info from Palo Alto
Alex Forsyth Out vs. Stanford
The Ducks will be without their starting center against the Cardinal
- Joshua Karty's 25-yard field goal is GOOD. 3-0 Stanford (10:30 1Q)
- Stanford lines up to go for it on fourth-and-goal, but a false start is called.
- Mykael Wright gets an early jump over Tremayne in the end zone on a jump ball and deflects it to force fourth-and-goal.
- Austin Jones is now in at running back and takes Stanford inside the 5.
- Brycen Tremaine jukes out Mykael Wright on third down and 8 and picks up the first down.
- Kayvon Thibodeaux gets into the backfield and forces McKee to dump the ball in the dirt.
- Nathaniel Peat, the starting back on this opening drive, takes a draw and bounces off multiple defenders for a first down.
- Benjamin Yurosek, the 6'5" tight end makes his first catch in traffic for a first down. McKee is looking for his big targets early.
- Tanner McKee's first play-action throw to John Humphreys is incomplete.
- On the opening kickoff, Trikweze Bridges brings down Bryce Farrell, but the play is being reviewed for targeting. After review, Bridges is ejected for targeting.
Stanford drive 14:54:
---
Pregame
- Oregon wins the toss and defers. Stanford will get the ball to start.
- Oregon Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead is out with a non COVID-19-related illness.
READ MORE: OC Joe Moorhead Unavailable vs. Stanford
- Alex Forsyth is out for the game. He is on the sidelines wearing a jersey and street clothes.
READ MORE: Alex Forsyth Out vs. Stanford
- Bennett Williams is OUT.
- First team offensive line going through warmups includes, from left to right: George Moore, TJ Bass, Ryan Walk, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Steven Jones
- Kayvon Thibodeaux got an extra layer of heavy tape on his left ankle prior to the game.
---
More from Ducks Digest
GameDay Central: Everything you need to know about No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford
Join the Community
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Join our new forums for free HERE
Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE