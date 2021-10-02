LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford

Keep it here for all your updates on Saturday's action.

Intro here

Where: Stanford Stadium (Stanford, California)

When: Saturday, October 2 at approx. 12:30 p.m. PST

TV: ABC

Announcers: Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analysis), Stormy Buonantony (sideline reporter)

Stream: FUBO TV, Pac-12 Live

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College; local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

follow Max Torres on Twitter

Game Notes: No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford

----

- Mycah Pittman returns the punt 11 yards to the Oregon 35.

Oregon drive 7:36:

----

- McKee can't find an open receiver and is sacked by Brandon Dorlus and Keyon Ware-Hudson. Stanford will punt on a three-and-out.

- McKee scrambles and is brought down by Mase Funa.

- McKee misfires to an open receiver on first down.

- Casey Filkins muffs the punt, but recovers it at the Stanford 29.

Stanford 9:14:

----

- Brown throws to a wide open Terrance Ferguson on third and long, but the freshman tight end wasn't looking for the ball and it falls incomplete. Ducks will punt.

- Verdell appears to convert on third down, but a holding is called against George Moore.

- Anthony Brown tests Kyu Blu Kelly early, and the corner bats the pass away.

- CJ Verdell gets a pass in the flat and churns up seven yards. Mycah Pittman, Jaylon Redd and Johnny Johnson III are the starting receivers.

- Oregon begins the drive at its own 25.

Oregon drive 10:30:

----

- Joshua Karty's 25-yard field goal is GOOD. 3-0 Stanford (10:30 1Q)

- Stanford lines up to go for it on fourth-and-goal, but a false start is called.

- Mykael Wright gets an early jump over Tremayne in the end zone on a jump ball and deflects it to force fourth-and-goal.

- Austin Jones is now in at running back and takes Stanford inside the 5.

- Brycen Tremaine jukes out Mykael Wright on third down and 8 and picks up the first down.

- Kayvon Thibodeaux gets into the backfield and forces McKee to dump the ball in the dirt.

- Nathaniel Peat, the starting back on this opening drive, takes a draw and bounces off multiple defenders for a first down.

- Benjamin Yurosek, the 6'5" tight end makes his first catch in traffic for a first down. McKee is looking for his big targets early.

- Tanner McKee's first play-action throw to John Humphreys is incomplete.

- On the opening kickoff, Trikweze Bridges brings down Bryce Farrell, but the play is being reviewed for targeting. After review, Bridges is ejected for targeting.

Stanford drive 14:54:

---

Pregame

- Oregon wins the toss and defers. Stanford will get the ball to start.

- Oregon Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead is out with a non COVID-19-related illness.

READ MORE: OC Joe Moorhead Unavailable vs. Stanford

- Alex Forsyth is out for the game. He is on the sidelines wearing a jersey and street clothes.

READ MORE: Alex Forsyth Out vs. Stanford

- Bennett Williams is OUT.

- First team offensive line going through warmups includes, from left to right: George Moore, TJ Bass, Ryan Walk, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Steven Jones

- Kayvon Thibodeaux got an extra layer of heavy tape on his left ankle prior to the game.

---

