Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert Ranked By Anonymous NFL Personnel
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is entering his sixth NFL season in 2025 with excitement surrounding the Chargers and coach Jim Harbaugh. How is the former Oregon Ducks star viewed by his peers?
A group of 50 anonymous NFL coaches and executives ranked Herbert seventh among all NFL quarterbacks, per The Athletic.
Herbert's Ranking Among NFL Quarterbacks Too High Or Low?
The rankings is broken up into five tiers with Herbert falling into the second tier, and at seventh overall. But why tier two?
Mike Sando of The Athletic described "Tier 2" as quarterback's that "can carry his team sometimes but not as consistently. He can handle pure-passing situations in doses and/or possesses other dimensions that are special enough to elevate him above Tier 3."
Eluding to the fact that Herbert just isn't consistent enough to be elite, but good enough to be great. And those who participated anonymously voted him overwhelmingly into this tier.
"He is just a little bit robotic...You can tell, the way he processes everything, it is a click slower than some of the elites, but he is a stud — he is really good."- Anonymous defensive coordinator
Herbert's Strengths
34 of the voters ranked Herbert into "Tier 2" because of his overall quarterback skill that is both mental and physical. With 13 of them even voting him into "Tier1" and three viewing him as a "Tier 3" caliber quarterback.
Nonetheless it's Herbert's skill and offensive production that has still kept his name afloat among voters in particular.
Herbert led the Chargers to an 11-6 record last season, where he threw for 3,870 yards and 23 touchdowns.
"Good player, can make all the throws, can decipher and operate. If they had more around him and he kept maturing, maybe there is some more there."- Anonymous voter
What's Herbert's Downside?
While the quarterback has proven to most he can handle all facets of his role to lead the offense from a mental aspect, one voter in particular believes he's not fully there yet.
"He's very smart and very competitive, but he lets little things distract him...He needs to forget about the little things. Jim (Harbaugh) will point that out to him and get it right. This will be a big year for him."- Anonymous Offensive Coach
2025 could indeed could be a big year for Herbert.
The 27-year-old, 6-foot-6, 236-pound quarterback is healthy coming into this season, after dealing with Plantar fasciitis, and a Grade 3 High Ankle Sprain last season.
Herbert's go-to weapons include second-year receiver Ladd McConkey and veteran Keenan Allen, who will suit up in a Chargers uniform one again after a one-year stint in Chicago with the Bears.
McConkey is coming off of a 1,149 yard rookie season. In Allen's last season with the Chargers before leaving for Chicago, he totaled 1,243 receiving yards with Herbert leading of the offense.
A true showing of Herbert won't be until the Charger's first regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sep. 5