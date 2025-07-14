Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Ranked Among NFL's Elite Quarterbacks
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is entering his sixth season in the NFL. Where does the former Oregon Ducks star rank among the league's most elite quarterbacks?
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler had NFL executives, coaches, and scouts rank the top-10 quarterbacks in the league, and Herbert earned the No. 7 ranking heading into the 2025 regular season. Ranked ahead of Herbert were Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford (No. 6), Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels (No. 5), Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson (No. 4), Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow (No. 3), Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (No. 2), and Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (No. 1).
Is this ranking too high or too low for Herbert? At 27 years old, he is one of the younger quarterbacks to crack ESPN's top-10. Daniels and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (No. 9) are the only ranked quarterbacks that are younger than Herbert.
In his career, Herbert has a completion percentage of 66.5, throwing 137 touchdowns compared to 45 interceptions in five seasons. In 2024, Herbert's first year with Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, the former Oregon Duck had one of his most accurate seasons to date, only throwing three interceptions in 17 games.
One AFC executive spoke anonymously to ESPN and claimed that Herbert might even be underrated:
"He's always been a top-5-8 QB -- accurate to all levels, athletic, sound decision-maker. It's almost like he's underrated now, in my opinion. He's taken for granted," said the AFC executive.
Herbert's passing yards number have dipped since teaming up with Harbaugh, famous for his emphasis on the running game, but the Los Angeles quarterback led his team to the postseason for the second time in his career. However, Herbert has yet to win a playoff game in the NFL.
While at Oregon, the former Ducks star showed his ability to perform in the clutch. In the 2020 Rose Bowl against Wisconsin, Herbert won the game's offensive MVP after rushing for three touchdowns in the 28-27 win over the Badgers. Herbert also completed 14 of 20 passes for 138 yards in the winning effort.
Still, Herbert has not made a postseason run in the NFL, keeping him ranked behind the likes of Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and some of the league's more accomplished quarterbacks.
One NFL executive believes Herbert has show promise of becoming a top-ranked quarterback but also notes the Chargers' scheme under Harbaugh as a limiting factor for the former Duck's potential.
"The players above him [in the top 10] consistently create more off-schedule plays, are more dangerous in the two-minute [drill] and have won in the playoffs," a veteran NFC personnel evaluator said. "The offense he currently plays in is by far the least QB-friendly in terms of the passing game, which doesn't help him. Justin can get there. He has the ability, so it should come in time."
What will the 2025 season have in store for Herbert? The Chargers open the regular season against Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, Sept. 5.