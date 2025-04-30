Ducks Digest

Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Gets Potential No. 1 Receiver In Tre Harris

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert is entering a pivotal season of his career individually and the Los Angeles Chargers are loading up on offensive talent to aid Herbert. Arguably, no acquisition means more than second-round pick Tre Harris.

Kyron Samuels

Jul 15, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
Jul 15, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images / Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers drafted nine players during the 2025 NFL Draft. Five of them were on offense, and five of the first seven picks were on offense. The first and second rounds were both used on acquiring offensive talent in the form of All-American running back Omarion Hampton and wide receiver Tre Harris.

The concerted effort to load up on talent for the offense is no mistake, as former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert needed a boost in personnel around him.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, a Eugene native and former Oregon quarterback, was in attendance during the
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, a Eugene native and former Oregon quarterback, was in attendance during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Herbert is entering a pivotal season of his career individually and acquiring talent like those players makes a hug difference, especially at wide receiver with Tre Harris. Running backs are easier to find, but a standout wide receiver is harder and harder to find at that point in the draft especially as teams load up closer to the top of the draft with those targets. Herbert could potentially have a new go-to-weapon.

"The thing that makes me different is my ability to make those contested catches, whether it's over the shoulder, whether I got to go on top of DBs head or whether I'm just making a strong, sure-handed catch, but also my ability to be savvy in between my routes and really pair different releases together. I'm able to compare a slant route to a stop route and the go route all really well," second-round pick Tre Harris said.

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi wideout Tre Harris (WO17) answers questions at a press conference during the
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi wideout Tre Harris (WO17) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Sign Talented Receiver Traeshon Holden: Reunites With Coach Junior Adams

MORE: Las Vegas Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson Recruiting 5-Star Jackson Cantwell To Oregon

MORE: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Reveals Message From Marcus Mariota After NFL Draft

At Ole Miss this past college football season, Harris was named a Second-Team All-American. Harris led coach Lane Kiffin’s high-powered attack, leading the team in receptions (60), receiving yards (1,030), and ranking second in receiving touchdowns (7) despite only playing eight full games. Harris is a big-bodied receiver at 6’2, 205 pounds, but has solid long speed and deceptively shifty off the line of scrimmage in route running. 

Impressively, Harris finished his career at Ole Miss with 2,015 receiving yards, 15 receiving touchdowns, and 114 receptions in 20 games, becoming one of two players in SEC history to average 100 yards per game across a career (103.3 per game). Harris adds a level of explosive play ability down the field that the Chargers have been severely lacking from Herbert’s arsenal of targets. 

"We're always trying to bolster everything, improve everything…we felt like we helped our team in free agency and really improved depth and really could go out to play a game, so let's just pick the best players available," general manager Joel Hortiz said. "When you're in there making the selections, you want to keep it balanced, you do. But you got to follow the board.”

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the second quart
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

When the best players available are also for the needs of your team, you usually end up with nice team fits such as this. Herbert, all the way back to his Oregon days, has almost always had a downfield target he could trust. This past season, he didn’t. Pushing the ball vertically is what makes Herbert and his arm talent so special. Any time the Chargers can add players that fit into that mold, it’s a good night at the office. 

"We added speed, we added toughness, even at the receiver position, at the tight end position, certainly at the running back position," added assistant general manager Chad Alexander said. "We prioritize those core values, the toughness, great teammates, high football IQ, speed, versatility. Those guys are going to come in and help us as offensive playmakers. Just really excited about being able to add those guys.”

Herbert goes into the 2025 season with a renewed skill position group. While the offensive line is still a question mark, there is no debating the Chargers are in a better spot today than they were when the sales off the field after that guy-wrenching playoff defeat to the Houston Texans. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kyron Samuels
KYRON SAMUELS

Home/Football