Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Gets Potential No. 1 Receiver In Tre Harris
The Los Angeles Chargers drafted nine players during the 2025 NFL Draft. Five of them were on offense, and five of the first seven picks were on offense. The first and second rounds were both used on acquiring offensive talent in the form of All-American running back Omarion Hampton and wide receiver Tre Harris.
The concerted effort to load up on talent for the offense is no mistake, as former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert needed a boost in personnel around him.
Herbert is entering a pivotal season of his career individually and acquiring talent like those players makes a hug difference, especially at wide receiver with Tre Harris. Running backs are easier to find, but a standout wide receiver is harder and harder to find at that point in the draft especially as teams load up closer to the top of the draft with those targets. Herbert could potentially have a new go-to-weapon.
"The thing that makes me different is my ability to make those contested catches, whether it's over the shoulder, whether I got to go on top of DBs head or whether I'm just making a strong, sure-handed catch, but also my ability to be savvy in between my routes and really pair different releases together. I'm able to compare a slant route to a stop route and the go route all really well," second-round pick Tre Harris said.
At Ole Miss this past college football season, Harris was named a Second-Team All-American. Harris led coach Lane Kiffin’s high-powered attack, leading the team in receptions (60), receiving yards (1,030), and ranking second in receiving touchdowns (7) despite only playing eight full games. Harris is a big-bodied receiver at 6’2, 205 pounds, but has solid long speed and deceptively shifty off the line of scrimmage in route running.
Impressively, Harris finished his career at Ole Miss with 2,015 receiving yards, 15 receiving touchdowns, and 114 receptions in 20 games, becoming one of two players in SEC history to average 100 yards per game across a career (103.3 per game). Harris adds a level of explosive play ability down the field that the Chargers have been severely lacking from Herbert’s arsenal of targets.
"We're always trying to bolster everything, improve everything…we felt like we helped our team in free agency and really improved depth and really could go out to play a game, so let's just pick the best players available," general manager Joel Hortiz said. "When you're in there making the selections, you want to keep it balanced, you do. But you got to follow the board.”
When the best players available are also for the needs of your team, you usually end up with nice team fits such as this. Herbert, all the way back to his Oregon days, has almost always had a downfield target he could trust. This past season, he didn’t. Pushing the ball vertically is what makes Herbert and his arm talent so special. Any time the Chargers can add players that fit into that mold, it’s a good night at the office.
"We added speed, we added toughness, even at the receiver position, at the tight end position, certainly at the running back position," added assistant general manager Chad Alexander said. "We prioritize those core values, the toughness, great teammates, high football IQ, speed, versatility. Those guys are going to come in and help us as offensive playmakers. Just really excited about being able to add those guys.”
Herbert goes into the 2025 season with a renewed skill position group. While the offensive line is still a question mark, there is no debating the Chargers are in a better spot today than they were when the sales off the field after that guy-wrenching playoff defeat to the Houston Texans.