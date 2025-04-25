Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin Reveals 'Extreme Urgency' To Draft Derrick Harmon
Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon became the first Oregon Duck to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft when the Pittsburgh Steelers selected the All-American No. 21 overall on Thursday night. Harmon joins one of the most prestigious organizations in all of pro sports, and a winning culture that hasn’t suffered a losing season in 17 years.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the media after the pick, and he said that the organization felt an "extreme urgency" when addressing the defensive line through this year's draft.
"Extreme urgency to be quite honest with you. There's no substitute for young talent," Tomlin said.
“You don't have a chance to build a quality defense unless you are stout inside and up front. This is a guy that has an opportunity to learn from the likes of Cam Heyward and put his hand in the pile and be a significant contributor for us for years to come," Tomlin continued.
Derrick Harmon’s four-year contract, with a fifth-year club option, is projected to be worth $17,973,596 with a $9,711,704 signing bonus. Harmon becomes the heir apparent for future Hall of Famer Cam Heyward and joins a loaded defensive line with talents like Keeanu Benton, TJ Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig. The Steelers are known for their tenacious tendencies, and Harmon fits the mold of that identity, much like he did at Oregon.
"We talked about certain guys that we would not trade away from, and this was one of those players for us. The phone was ringing and we had some serious conversations, but at the end of the day, once Derrick was still there, we were excited, and it was an easy choice for us," Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan said.
Tomlin is known for his dedication to the process and is extremely detail-oriented. Adding players like Harmon, who are young and come with a pedigree from playing for prominent programs and understand the program, bodes well for Pittsburgh and the future of their defense. Harmon could be a major impact player early in his career in the NFL.
"He has Steelers DNA," said Tomlin. "For us it starts inside and up front. This is a guy that is capable of dominating that space versus the run and the pass. We are excited about having him. Really excited about getting him in here and getting started.”
MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons Predicted To Commit To USC Trojans Over Oregon Ducks
MORE: Oregon Ducks Legend Marcus Mariota Reveals Johnny Manziel Recruiting Story
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Surprising Teammates Mike Williams, Tyler Conklin At Practice
The pick marked a remarkable six consecutive seasons where the Oregon Ducks have placed at least one player in the first round of the draft.
Ducks coach Dan Lanning was among the first to congratulate Harmon with a celebratory message via social media. Lanning and the Ducks’ staff recruited Harmon after he entered the transfer portal from Michigan State last offseason. The behemoth defender elevated his game to a new level under the development of Lanning and staff, and now can call himself a first-round draft pick for the rest of his life.
“So Proud of you DJ you deserve everything coming your way. Steelers got a great one!” Lanning said. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti echoed the same sentiment. “Congrats Derrick Harmon you trusted the process and earned everything coming your way! The Steelers got themselves a real one!” said Tuioti.
Harmon couldn’t have a more ringing endorsement from both Dan Lanning and Mike Tomlin. It doesn't get much better than that.