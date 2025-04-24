Oregon Ducks' Top Three NFL Draft Prospects: Final Draft Grades
The 2025 NFL Draft is less than 48 hours away, and the Oregon Ducks are set to have one of their most represented drafts in recent memory. The Ducks have up to five players that could be drafted within the first two rounds and could look to have double-digit players drafted overall.
Among the top three Ducks on the consensus big boards are defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr, and tight end Terrance Ferguson. All three players are coming off of All-Big Ten seasons for the Ducks.
On NFL.com draft analyst and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah’s final big board, Harmon, Conerly Jr, and Ferguson have all been ranked in the top-60, with Harmon ranked 24th, Conerly Jr ranked 39th, and Ferguson ranked 58th. All three players are within the top five of their respective position groups, making the Ducks one of the most talent-filled collegiate programs in this draft overall. Here’s what Jeremiah had to say about the three Oregon standouts.
What The Analysts Say:
“Harmon is a quick, disruptive defensive tackle with excellent instincts. As a pass rusher, he has quick hands to knock away the punch of opposing linemen," former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah said. "He also has a club/rip move that helps him collect early wins. He flashes an occasional bull rush, but l'd like to see more of it because it's effective. Against the run, he's very aware and avoids getting displaced by down blocks,”
“He can anchor down versus double-teams and he excels at shooting gaps to disrupt and redirect runners. Overall, Harmon has a great feel for the game and can create a lot of havoc despite lacking an elite trait,” Jeremiah said.
"Conerly has an athletic frame with solid bulk and long arms. He lined up at left tackle for the Ducks. In the pass game, he pops out of his stance with quick feet and is patient with his hands. He can cut off speed rushers and effectively redirect versus counters. He does have some hip tightness and lacks ideal sink and bend. He lunges on occasion, putting himself in bad positions,”
“In the run game, he fits well initially but needs to improve his ability to stay attached and finish. He plays under control at the second level and out in space. Overall, Conerly isn't an elite athlete, but he has the tools to develop into a solid starter in time,” said Jeremiah.
“Productive pass catcher with good size but an alarming lack of tenacity and fire when it's time to run block. Ferguson saw adequate short-catch volume but was rarely asked to venture beyond the front yard as a route-runner. He has not shown enough technique or toughness to neutralize an NFL edge defender at the point of attack, but he can hit targets as a move blocker,”
“Ferguson could improve in that area with additional coaching, but he might need to find the grit needed to compete against NFL tough guys as a run blocker to realize his full potential,” said NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein.
It remains to be seen where exactly these players will be selected, but the amount of top-tier talent is a welcome sign for the Oregon faithful who will have a host of new players to root for on Sundays. It’s also the sign of a healthy program when this amount of draftable talent has departed and the program is still one of the more talent-rich in the country. It’s a testament to the depth that coach Dan Lanning has built over the years.