L.A. Chargers' Justin Herbert Throws 4 Interceptions In NFL Wild Card Loss To Houston Texans
The Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert lost to the Houston Texans 32-12 in the first game of the NFL Wild Card Round. The Chargers only trailed by four points heading into halftime, but Houston outscored Los Angeles 22-6 in the second half.
In the loss, Herbert threw for 242 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. The former Oregon Ducks star did not light up the stat sheet, but two of his four interceptions came on drops from his wide receivers. Herbert finished the game with a completion percentage of 45.2 while being sacked four times.
The Houston defense excelled in pass coverage, with cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. catching two interceptions and returning one for a touchdown. Additionally, cornerback Kamari Lassiter and safety Eric Murray also intercepted Herbert.
Near the start of the fourth quarter, Herbert took two consecutive sacks before finding wide receiver Ladd McConkey over the middle for an 86-yard touchdown. The explosive scoring play cut the deficit from 23-6 to 23-12, but the Texans special teams blocked the extra point attempt and returned it for two points.
Led by the former Oregon Duck, the Chargers offense settled for two field goals in the first quarter. Their next scoring play came in the fourth quarter on the touchdown to McConkey. The rookie wideout led all of Los Angeles' receivers with nine receptions for 197 yards and a touchdown.
Houston's offense struggled in the first half before finding a rhythm in the second half. The Texans defense and special teams contributed a touchdown as well as a returned two-point conversion.
CJ Stroud ended the game with 282 passing yards, a passing touchdown, and an interception. He also rushed for 42 yards despite being sacked three times by the Los Angeles defense.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh led his team into the playoffs in his first season in Los Angeles, but they fell short in Houston, and Herbert will enter the offseason earlier than hoped. The Chargers are expected to pursue another receiver to pair with McConkey as well as bring in reinforcements to the offensive line through the NFL Draft or free agency.
The Texans now await to find out their future opponent in the Divisional Round. The NFL reseeds the playoff teams after each round, meaning Houston could face anyone from the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, or Baltimore Ravens. Additionally, the location of the Texans next playoff game will not be determined until all AFC Wild Card games have finished.
