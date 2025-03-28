Ducks Digest

Denver Broncos Host Tight End Terrance Ferguson Before NFL Draft: Reunited With Bo Nix?

The Denver Broncos are hosting former Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson for a visit before the 2025 NFL Draft. Ferguson was a top target for Denver quarterback Bo Nix while at Oregon and is a Colorado native. Ferguson would be an excellent fit for Denver and coach Sean Payton's offense.

Bri Amaranthus

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Former Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson is taking a visit to the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, per The Denver Gazette. Ferguson is a Littleton, Colorado native and has a rising 2025 NFL Draft stock after an impressive NFL combine and Pro Day in Eugene.

Ferguson and Denver quarterback Bo Nix also have exciting chemistry already, as the duo shined at Oregon. Ferguson was a favorite target of Nix's during the 2022 and 2023 season - finishing with 74 receptions for 805 yards and 11 touchdowns in those two seasons.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ferguson turned heads at the combine with the fastest 40-yard dash from a tight end (4.63-seconds) and highest vertical leap (39-inch) from a tight end.

Ferguson and Nix are very close friends, who maintained their relationship through Nix's rookie season in Denver.

"Yeah, I've been able to talk to Bo," Ferguson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus during the 2024 season. "He had some things to ask me where to go to eat... It's really cool to see his career take off. I'm super proud of him. I played with Bo for a couple of years and we were close off the field as well. He's a great friend, great person off the field. So it was just really cool to see his dreams come true. All my family's cheering for him as Denver Bronco fans."

Does Ferguson dream Payton calling him during the 2025 NFL Draft to join the Broncos?

"Honestly, anywhere would be the best team for me. But yeah it'd be cool to play back in front of my family again and reunite with some teammates," Ferguson told Amaranthus.

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (TE08) looks on during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ferguson is fresh off his best season yet, breaking multiple Oregon records to become the Ducks' most decorated tight end of all time. The fan-favorite broke the Oregon all-time records for career receptions (134) and receiving touchdowns (16) by a tight end, and finished second all-time in career receiving yards (1,537) by a tight end.

The 6-5, 255-pound Ferguson is grabbing the attention of many NFL Draft scouts, including New York Jets tight ends coach Jeff Blasko, who attended Oregon Ducks Pro Day in Eugene.

Ferguson is a great fit for Denver and coach Sean Payton's offense. Ferguson is tough, experienced and a mismatch nightmare that has drawn comparisons to NFL legend Travis Kelce .

"It is really a blessing and really cool to be put in the same sentence as that guy," Ferguson told Amaranthus. "He's done a lot for the game and a lot for the position as tight ends go. But I've definitely watched a lot of his tape. He's a special, special player and he's really revolutionized tight end play."

Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) is congratulated by quarterback Bo Nix (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Denver did sign veteran tight end Evan Engram to a two-year deal in NFL free agency. The 30-year-old Engram is coming off a shoulder surgery, so possibly the Broncos are looking to add depth and options to their tight end room.

Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan Wolverines' Colston Loveland are expected to be the first tight ends taken off the board in the upcoming NFL Draft while Ferguson has solidified himself as a great third option. Ferguson is projected to be a Day 2 pick (second or third round).

Ferguson has a chance to further etch his name in Oregon history books. When drafted, Ferguson will become the first Oregon tight end taken in the NFL Draft since David Paulson was selected by the Pittsburg Steelers with the 240th pick in the seventh round of the 2012 draft.

The NFL Draft will take place from April 24 to April 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

