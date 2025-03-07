Ducks Digest

LSU Analyst, Former Oregon Ducks Coach Antonio Parks Charged With Felony Strangulation

LSU Tigers football analyst Antonio Parks, who joined the program in February from the Oregon Ducks, was charged Monday with one count of felony strangulation from an incident that occurred in Oregon.

Dec 31, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly enters the field with the team prior to the game against the Baylor Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Parks was accused of strangling a woman after she posted a social media video titled “A Day in the Life of a Stay at Home Girlfriend," according to the Oregonian. Allegedly, Parks ordered the woman to delete the video and when she refused, he strangled her for 30-60 seconds on the bed of their apartment.

The video has been deleted.

A probable cause affidavit was filed in the Lane County Circuit Court. The affidavit showed the woman took photos of her injuries from the alleged incident in December. Parks was arrested March 2.

Oregon players enter Autzen Stadium in Eugene for their game against Washington.
Oregon players enter Autzen Stadium in Eugene for their game against Washington. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I maintain my innocence, and I know the truth,” Parks told The Oregonian. “I’m a low-level coach. It’s a waste of time to just go ahead and ruin someone’s career.”

Parks was released from jail on a conditional release Wednesday.

Parks was an offensive analyst on the Oregon Ducks for the past two seasons but left after the 2024 season for the same job at LSU.

Parks is a former college football cornerback. He played college football at UTSA and Arizona. At UTSA, Parks played for now-LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson.

