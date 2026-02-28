Malik Benson Turns Heads With 40-Yard Dash at the NFL Combine
From a transfer wide receiver in a crowded locker room to the go-to target for Oregon Ducks starting quarterback Dante Moore, Malik Benson rose to the Ducks' "next up" mentality to make a name for himself on the offense.
Now, with his college eligibility burned up, Benson takes his talents to the national stage, becoming one of nine Ducks this year invited to the NFL Combine to work out for scouts across the league. On Saturday, Benson ran his first 40-yard dash attempt in 4.38 seconds (unofficial), confirming the speed that he flashed on tape.
During the broadcast of the combine, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah claimed that Benson could be a third or fourth round pick.
Malik Benson's NFL Combine Workout Results
40-yard Dash: 4.38 seconds (unofficial)
Vertical Jump: 32.5 inches
Broad Jump: 10-2
Shuttle Runs: TBD
Bench Press: TBD
Benson's vertical and his broad jump rank towards the bottom of the first group of receivers that participated, but the former Oregon receiver ran an unofficial 4.38 on his first attempt in the 40-yard dash.
He also has wide receiver drills to show off his speed as well as his ability to change direction.
Official Combine Measurements
Height: 6-0
Weight: 189 pounds
Arms: 31 7/8 inches
Hands: 8 5/8 inches
Malik Benson's College History
Benson's journey to the Oregon Ducks involves several twists and turns that are indicative to the current era of college football. Benson followed up a dual sport high school career in football and track with a shining two years with Hutchinson Community College.
While with the Blue Dragons, Benson totaled 2,152 and 21 touchdowns that cemented him as No. 2 in touchdowns for program history. In his sophomore year with the Blue Dragons, he helped them get to the NJCAA National Championship Game.
His junior year, Benson joined the Alabama Crimson Tide and started six games with appearances in all 14 games of the 2023 season. Benson finished the year at Alabama with 162 yards and a touchdown off 13 catches. After coach Nick Saban's departure from the Tide, Benson spent the following year with Florida State, totaling 311 yards and one touchdown off 25 receptions.
With the Ducks, Benson walked into a program stacked with receivers like Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, and Gary Bryant Jr., and rose to the occasion when injuries provided an open window. Highlight plays for Benson include the 85-yard kick return touchdown against the USC Trojans, a fourth quarter down the seem catch to a touchdown against the Washington Huskies, and his 119 yard and two touchdown game against the James Madison Dukes.
Benson clocked in 719 yards and six touchdowns off 43 receptions in his single season with Oregon.
What Experts Are Saying
When it comes to Benson's talent and ability to step up and be a major factor for the Ducks not only in multi level route production on the offense but also as a punt returner, Oregon coach Dan Lanning recognizes Benson's drive. In the USC post game interview, Lanning spoke about Benson's talent after his 85-yard kick return.
"Another great example of a guy being ready for his opportunity," Lanning said about Benson. "You saw his speed. We've seen his speed all season. Especially when he's able to go field that punt. We didn't feel like we were gonna have some aggressive opportunities for us on punt return there and that he was going to have a chance."
"I thought he did a good job of fielding the ball, getting into high gear and getting vertical quick. I'm sure we're gonna turn on the film and see some great blocks on that as well. It was an awesome play, huge momentum swing in the game for sure. Great opportunity for them to feel like now they have to chase some points rather than us be battling back and forth," Lanning added.
Areas For Improvement
Though Benson showed great hands with the ball and talent on the outside, especially on deep routes, Benson wasn't typically utilized in short yardage situations. This is likely playing on Benson's strengths, but may limit him on the field for the future team he's joining.
NFL Projection
Benson is expected to join a team around round seven of the NFL Draft, which is the round former Duck wide receiver Tez Johnson got selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, continuing the observance that wide receivers from Oregon don't typically garner a lot of hype until they get to the league.
One team Benson may find a good fit at is the Indianapolis Colts, who potentially could see the departure of wideout Alex Pierce due to his recent free agency. However, with a wide field of receivers for this draft class, Benson may fall to another team looking for a depth piece.
