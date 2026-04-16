Malik Benson Details Unique NFL Draft Meetings With Kansas City, Dallas Cowboys

Oregon Ducks receiver Malik Benson leaves Eugene as a fan-favorite for his gregarious personality and clutch, game-clinching plays. Benson loved representing Oregon and competing for coach Dan Lanning, but now, he's headed to make another dream come true: the NFL.

Benson has been busy and has met with nearly every NFL team, either formally or informally, between the Shrine Bowl, NFL Combine and zoom calls.

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson speaks to reporters during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However in an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, he revealed that two have stood out: The Cowboys surprised Benson in a big way, while the Chiefs made him smile with a heart warming hometown connection.

Dallas Cowboys Surprised Malik Benson

Benson shared that one of his most memorable NFL Draft meetings came in a formal meeting with the Dallas Cowboys at the combine. The Cowboys surprised him by bringing up something he never expected: his voluntary community service from years ago in Alabama.

"They watched my film and then they're just asking me what are my favorite plays. They're just trying to see who I am as a person. I got to tell my story - I transferred a couple of times. So, once they hear my story and they kind of understand why I transferred, it clears like the little fog that they have. Then once they're able to, see my football IQ too, then they're like, oh man, like he's fast and he's smart," Benson told Amaranthus.

"But the most surprising thing was in that meeting with the Cowboys, it was like the end of the meeting. I'm about to walk out and back in 2023, 2024, I did a lot of community service (with the Alabama Crimson Tide)" Benson continued.

Benson said the Cowboys asked about his work visiting elementary schools and helping with turkey drives, a moment that showed him just how much teams know beyond the football field and all the homework the NFL does on their investments.

"People don't ever bring that up - when you're doing community service, I don't want any pats on the back just because I'm doing things for the community… But, once they brought that up, I was like, ‘man, these teams really do their research on everything.’ There is not one thing that they don't know," Benson told Amaranthus.

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Some teams even called his AAU basketball coach from when he was eight years old.

As for the community service, Benson's desire to give back started at a young age.

"I remember what it was like when I was a little kid, the rare chance that I ever saw somebody that went to college… it always just put a smile on my face. So I knew once I got older, I want to do things like that," Benson said.

Malik Benson's Heartwarming Meeting With Kansas City

Another meeting stood out for an entirely different reason. Growing up a fan of his hometown Kansas City Chiefs, Benson beamed as he admitted it felt surreal seeing coach Andy Reid on the screen during a Zoom call.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"That was a special moment just because in this process, I think about the journey that it took for me to get here… Growing up a Chiefs fan, when you get into the Zoom and you see Coach (Andy) Reid, offensive coordinator (Eric Bieniemy) - the whole time, I just have this smile on my face," Benson said.

The conversation flowed easily and centered around non-football topics.

"It's like the love and the interactions that I was having with them, it was reciprocated, I just feel like we had good conversations and that meeting, it wasn't even honestly really about ball too much. It was more so about just me as a person, what type of person they're going to get, if they were to get me," Benson said.

The conversation left Benson smiling long after it ended and imagining what it would be like to catch passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"The little kid in me, man, I was just like super excited. I was just so happy. I probably had a smile on my face for probably an hour after that meeting, just cause it didn't even feel real until like it was over. And then it was like, dang, this is real life. Like, that could potentially happen," Benson said.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Malik Benson (W006) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How cool would it be to catch passes from Mahomes?

"I feel like that would be super cool to play with a guy like him. But that is one thing I do like about this next level that no matter where I go, I'm not going to have to worry too much about, who's the quarterback … I just feel like everybody's going to be so locked in, wherever I go," Benson said.

Great, politically correct answer. When pressed on if there is one quarterback that would be extra special to play with, Benson didn't hesitate.

"For me, it's Patrick Mahomes. I'm not going to lie," Benson said with a smile.

Notably, Lanning is also a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Oregon Ducks receiver Malik Benson | Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

Malik Benson Opens Up On NFL Draft Emotions

Benson is easy to root for. His perseverance is inspiring as he talks about his winding journey that took him from the No. 1 JUCO recruit to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles and eventually Oregon.

At the next level, Benson is bringing lessons he learned at Oregon, where he became the most dangerous big-play weapon for Ducks in 2025. He is proud to be a Duck but his football career is far from over. Nearing the NFL Draft, Benson isn't shying away from the emotions and drive that got him this far.

"I'm not going to lie. I'm going to be crying, hugging my mom, my siblings. I didn't do this by myself. My support system, they've been there for me through the ups and the downs. I just feel like my life's going to flash in front of me, just like with my journey that got me up to there," Benson said.

Then, Benson put his work hat back on.

"But at the end of the day, you can't do all that crying because I'm on the clock now. It’s time to go. It's time to go take somebody's spot. Going to soak it all in. That's a huge accomplishment for me and my family. But, at the end of the day, job's not finished. And this is only the start. This is the step into the door. And I got to stay there, through them doors. Knowing as soon as that call, it's time to get to work," Benson said.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson (4) juggles oranges while “The Duck” celebrates following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Safe to say, whichever NFL team gets Benson - he is ready to compete right away.

At Oregon, Benson led the team with 716 receiving yards and six touchdowns, but his biggest impact came in the moments that changed games. Benson broke a tie against the USC Trojans with an electric 85-yard punt return touchdown, one of the longest returns in program history.

Two weeks later, with a College Football Playoff spot on the line, he torched the Washington Huskies for 102 yards, including a 64-yard dagger in the fourth quarter. Then, on the playoff stage, Benson delivered the best game of his career with 119 yards and two touchdowns against the James Madison Dukes, tying the school record for touchdown catches in a bowl or playoff game.

He did not just put up numbers. He consistently delivered Oregon's biggest plays in its biggest moments. Those experiences are part of why he feels ready for the NFL.

Malik Benson's Overlooked NFL Trait

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson carries the ball amid a tackle from USC safety Christian Pierce as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Benson turned heads when he ran a 4.37 at the combine, but he feels there is one thing that gets overlooked because of his speedster label.

"I would say my route running, and that's one thing I was glad I was able to showcase at the combine and at my pro day," Benson said. "That's really a big question for fast guys - can they get in and out their break? Can they run the full route tree? Once teams are able to come down and watch me actually run routes - the routes that they're giving me - they see me getting out my break, just shows how fluid I am."

Benson's route running can help separate him from a strong NFL Draft class, where he is a projected day two or three draft selection. He also shared that his journey has made him comfortable within adversity - something that could help him at the next level.

"We talk about my journey a lot, but, for my journey to happen, there was a lot of unseen things that shaped my character and who I am today. So I just feel like I'm going to be comfortable wherever I go. Shoot, at the end of the day, it's me versus the other receivers in the draft class. And I'm going to pick me every single time," Benson said.

Benson may carry the "sleeper" label into the 2026 NFL Draft, but that's nothing new for him. He doesn't mind having something to prove.

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