Marcus Mariota Previews 11th NFL Season, Second With Washington Commanders
In March of this NFL off season, the Washington Commanders resigned quarterback Marcus Mariota to a one-year, $8 million deal, solidifying his 11th season in the league.
A reliable back-up and mentor for second-year starter Jayden Daniels, Mariota's journey to the Commanders spanned four previous teams, several milestones made on the field, disappointing injuries, creating a family, and more. Now, the former Oregon Ducks' legend is looking to savor every moment of over a decade of playing professional football.
In an interview with KOIN 6 "Everyday Northwest" host and Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Ally Osborne, Mariota shared more about his upcoming season back in Washington D.C.
"It's unbelievable to think that it will be eleven seasons since the [2014] run at Oregon, and I just feel truly grateful to be able to do this, to be able to play a game that I love, to be around people that strive for greatness and just to be a part of that is special, and I don't take that for granted," Mariota said.
Starting his career with the Tennessee Titans as the first player in the Super Bowl era with a perfect passing rating during his first ever start, Mariota played four years in Nashville before spending two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, and two short stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles before getting the call from the Commanders.
Last year with the Commanders, Mariota put up 364 yards and four touchdowns with a 77.3 percent completion rate over three regular season games. Each regular season game Mariota played in resulted with a win, and Mariota even got a walk-off touchdown win against the Dallas Cowboys near the end of the season.
"As each and every single day comes I just try to put my best foot forward, never think about what could happen I just try to live in the moment and be present. I think that's taken me a long way and it's something I've had to learn over the last couple seasons and I think it's really helped me out," Mariota said.
The Oregon great also pointed to that mentality as a way he centers himself to be better off the field as well. Welcoming his daughter into the world during his tenure with the Falcons, Mariota has made a point to give back more in his personal life.
"t's helped me be a better father, helped me be a better husband, and brother," Mariota said. "The more that I can be in the moment, providing whatever everybody needs around me, serve, I think eventually we'll get to wherever we want to go but I think the more that I can be in the moment it reminds me just to enjoy life."
Mariota is also celebrating another milestone: 10 years of the Motiv8 Foundation. Created in part by the former Duck and his parents, the Motiv8 Foundation provides funding for several charitable organizations impacting communities in his home state of Hawaii and Oregon covering a wide variety of philanthropic causes.
The foundation has partnered several times with the University of Oregon to bring aspiring athletes and Hawaiian natives to past Oregon home games at Autzen Stadium.