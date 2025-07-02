Ducks Digest

Marcus Mariota Previews 11th NFL Season, Second With Washington Commanders

Entering his second season with the Washington Commanders as a backup and mentor to quarterback Jayden Daniels, Oregon Ducks legend Marcus Mariota reflects on his upcoming 11 years in the league and 10 years of his Motiv8 Foundation.

Ally Osborne

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) runs for a first down against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) runs for a first down against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In March of this NFL off season, the Washington Commanders resigned quarterback Marcus Mariota to a one-year, $8 million deal, solidifying his 11th season in the league.

A reliable back-up and mentor for second-year starter Jayden Daniels, Mariota's journey to the Commanders spanned four previous teams, several milestones made on the field, disappointing injuries, creating a family, and more. Now, the former Oregon Ducks' legend is looking to savor every moment of over a decade of playing professional football.

In an interview with KOIN 6 "Everyday Northwest" host and Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Ally Osborne, Mariota shared more about his upcoming season back in Washington D.C.

Jun 10, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariot
Jun 10, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) each pass a ball during drills on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"It's unbelievable to think that it will be eleven seasons since the [2014] run at Oregon, and I just feel truly grateful to be able to do this, to be able to play a game that I love, to be around people that strive for greatness and just to be a part of that is special, and I don't take that for granted," Mariota said.

Starting his career with the Tennessee Titans as the first player in the Super Bowl era with a perfect passing rating during his first ever start, Mariota played four years in Nashville before spending two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, and two short stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles before getting the call from the Commanders.

Last year with the Commanders, Mariota put up 364 yards and four touchdowns with a 77.3 percent completion rate over three regular season games. Each regular season game Mariota played in resulted with a win, and Mariota even got a walk-off touchdown win against the Dallas Cowboys near the end of the season.

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) celebrates with teammates during t
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) celebrates with teammates during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"As each and every single day comes I just try to put my best foot forward, never think about what could happen I just try to live in the moment and be present. I think that's taken me a long way and it's something I've had to learn over the last couple seasons and I think it's really helped me out," Mariota said.

The Oregon great also pointed to that mentality as a way he centers himself to be better off the field as well. Welcoming his daughter into the world during his tenure with the Falcons, Mariota has made a point to give back more in his personal life.

"t's helped me be a better father, helped me be a better husband, and brother," Mariota said. "The more that I can be in the moment, providing whatever everybody needs around me, serve, I think eventually we'll get to wherever we want to go but I think the more that I can be in the moment it reminds me just to enjoy life."

Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota throws during the second quarter of the Oregon game against Colorado at Autzen Stadium in E
Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota throws during the second quarter of the Oregon game against Colorado at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Saturday, November 22, 2014. / Andy Nelson / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mariota is also celebrating another milestone: 10 years of the Motiv8 Foundation. Created in part by the former Duck and his parents, the Motiv8 Foundation provides funding for several charitable organizations impacting communities in his home state of Hawaii and Oregon covering a wide variety of philanthropic causes.

The foundation has partnered several times with the University of Oregon to bring aspiring athletes and Hawaiian natives to past Oregon home games at Autzen Stadium.

Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

