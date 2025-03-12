Washington Re-Signs Quarterback Marcus Mariota in NFL Free Agency Despite Other Interest
Former Oregon Ducks star quarterback and 2014 Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota is staying with the Washington Commanders for at least one more year after being a part of the team's run to the NFC Championship this past season.
Per reports Wednesday from ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Commanders are re-signing Mariota to a one-year deal. As a free agent, he had the option to sign elsewhere but instead elected to be the backup to quarterback Jayden Daniels for another year.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero also reported that the one-year deal is worth $8 million. He added that Mariota drew interest from other teams but clearly has his heart set in Washington, where the Commanders have done a complete 180 under head coach Dan Quinn.
"Veteran QB Marcus Mariota is re-signing with the Commanders on a one-year, $8 million deal, per sources," Pelissero tweeted. "Other teams tried to lure Mariota away. But he loves Washington, where he’s back to back up Jayden Daniels."
Though it was Daniels that deservedly received all the attention this past season en route to winning the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year, Mariota played an important role as the veteran backup while stepping up when his name was called.
Quinn emphasized that Mariota's presence provided a near-perfect scenario in Washington's quarterback room.
“In a perfect scenario, a young quarterback would have a leader to also learn from, but perfect rarely happens," Quinn said this past season. "But we do have that in Marcus Mariota. Him sharing nine years of gold with Jayden, I think, has been something that’s really cool for us to see. Rookie quarterbacks usually don’t get that, and we do."
Mariota understood his role, saying prior to the NFC Championship against the eventual Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles that he wanted to continue being "consistent" for Daniels.
"Being consistent for him, helping him understand like, 'Hey, we understand this is round three, but let's continue just to find ways to get better and everything else will be taken care of,'" Mariota said to Scott Abraham of 7News DC.
Mariota finished his first season in Washington having appeared in three games while completing 34 of 44 passes for 364 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 18 carries for 92 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground.
Mariota's best moment of the season came in relief of Daniels during Washington's 23-19 Week 18 win against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. With not much to play for after already securing a playoff berth, the Commanders rested Daniels in the second half, allowing Mariota to step in for some of his most notable game action of the season.
He finished the game 15 of 18 passing for 161 yards and two touchowns, one of which was the game-winning five-yard score to receiver Terry McLaurin with three seconds left. Mariota also rushed five times for a team-high 56 yards and a touchdown.