5-Star Quarterback Jared Curtis Teases News After Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs Visits
The No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class, five-star Jared Curtis teased an announcement on his Instagram story on Sunday night. Will the uncommitted quarterback make his decision after visits to the Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs this month?
Curtis has said that Oregon and Georgia are the two finalist schools in his recruitment.
Curtis could also be teasing news that is not a commitment. Maybe he is releasing the date that he will commit.
Before Curtis' March visits to Eugene and Athens, On3's Steve Wiltfong reported that Curtis' decision could come this spring. However, now Wiltfong is reporting that Curtis might not jump to a decision soon.
"After both experiences and continued conversations with his family and representation, it looks like Curtis will hold tight and continue through his process," said Wiltfong.
Curtis' most recent trip was his third visit to Oregon and was quite long.
Curtis arrived in Eugene on Saturday, March 8 and stayed until Wednesday, March 12 according to On3. Curtis posted a few updates while visiting the Ducks. It appears the Nashville (Tenn.) Christian star took advantage of the extra days to see what the Oregon coast has to offer.
“It was a great visit,” Curtis’s mother Barbara said to On3. “We had a great time! And learned a lot about what he’s building. It was great to fellowship with the coaches and staff. We learned more about the school and program. Our relationship deepened and I appreciate all they did to ensure our visit went well! I walked away feeling good, if Jared chose to go there.”
There is an obvious draw to Georgia, due to the proximity of his family.
Curtis originally committed to Georgia on March 24, 2024 and then de-committed on Oct. 17. Oregon jumped on the opportunity. On Nov. 9, during the 2024 football season, Curtis visited Eugene and watched the then-No. 1 Ducks beat Maryland in Autzen Stadium.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein are excellent recruiters with much thanks to their track records of excellent stability and quarterback development. Both Oregon coaches just signed contract extensions, to further cement their reliability as recruits look to commit to Oregon.
Curtis is also the No. 1 quarterback in his class, the nation’s No. 4 overall prospect and the top-ranked recruit in the state of Tennessee in the 2026 cycle.
An Oregon commitment from Curtis would jump the Ducks' No. 2 ranked recruiting class back to No. 1. The impact goes beyond the rankings, as Oregon could receive more benefits in terms of other elite recruits who want to play with Curtis.
Curtis would also fill a position gap as the Ducks don't have a quarterback committed in the 2026 recruiting class. Four-star quarterback Jonas Williams de-committed from the Ducks and flipped to USC Trojans.
In 2024, Curtis won Gatorade’s Tennessee Football Player of the Year honors. He led his high school team to a 13-1 record and a state title. Curtis also showcased his duel-threat ability, throwing for 2,672 yards and 38 touchdowns while adding 577 rushing yards and 14 more scores on the ground. The 6-4, 225-pound quarterback was also the leading rusher for his high school as a sophomore.
... It'll be all eyes on Curtis' news on Sunday night.