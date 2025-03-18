Tez Johnson Not Run 40-Yard Dash At Oregon Ducks Pro Day?
The Oregon Ducks held their annual Pro Day on Tuesday, and wide receiver Tez Johnson's 40-yard dash was one of the more anticipated events of the day. However, Johnson elected not to run at the Ducks' Pro Day.
After running the drill in 4.51 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine, Johnson decided not to participate again at Oregon, according to USAToday's Zachary Neel.
After the combine, specifically the 40-yard dash, Johnson was listed as a prospect who hurt his NFL Draft stock. His time ranked No. 29 out of 39 receivers who ran at the combine. However, the Oregon receiver appears satisfied with his performance on tape and at the combine, electing not to run on Tuesday.
One of the biggest concerns surrounding the Ducks wideout is his smaller size. Johnson was the lightest player to participate in the NFL Combine, weighing in at 154 pounds.
247Sports analyst Brad Crawford highlighted Johnson in his analysis of the combine workouts.
"Despite 20 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Oregon, former Ducks wideout Tez Johnson needed to show more to warrant billing among this cycle's top-tier options at wide receiver. . . . His 40 time of 4.51 was considerably slower than expected given his size. Johnson's impressive showing at the Senior Bowl earlier this spring virtually guaranteed him a draft selection, but weighing in 11 pounds less than previously is a bit worrisome," said Crawford.
While Johnson ran a slower 40-yard dash than many expected, his 10-yard split and three-cone drill displayed the Oregon receiver's burst and quickness. He completed the three-cone drill in 6.65 seconds, the fastest time of any NFL Combine wide receiver who participated in the drill.
Johnson's size is an inherent part of his draft stock, and reporters asked him about it at the combine. In fact, the first question that Johnson received was about his size and if he can stay healthy during an 18-week NFL season.
"You're gonna win a Super Bowl with me, 100 percent," replied Johnson.
Johnson was also confident about his 40-yard dash time when speaking to the media before the combine. He didn't quite deliver in Indianapolis, but Johnson is still expected to be selected in the NFL Draft.
While some may argue about Johnson's size, no one can dispute his production. In his two seasons with the Ducks, he totaled 2,080 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. He transferred to Oregon after spending three years at Troy, and now he will take his talents to the NFL.
A number of Ducks who were not invited to the NFL Combine were able to display their talents in front of NFL teams at Oregon's Pro Day, like linebacker Jestin Jacobs, defensive back Dontae Manning, and offensive lineman Marcus Harper II.
Other participants included quarterback Dillon Gabriel, tight end Terrance Ferguson, receiver Traeshon Holden, and running back Jordan James, as well as linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, defensive lineman Jordan Burch, and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon.