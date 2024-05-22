Bo Nix Ranked: Worst NFL Starting Quarterback?
Former Oregon Duck quarterback Bo Nix is not getting much respect in a ranking of NFL starting quarterbacks to start the 2024 season.
Nix is ranked as the No. 32, or worst, starting quarterback in the league, according to a new list by PFF.
Fellow former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert landed at No. 5 on the list. Rounding out the top-5 is: No. 1 Patrick Mahomes, No. 2 Lamar Jackson, No. 3 Joe Burrow and No. 4 Josh Allen.
What is the reasoning for the low Nix ranking? PFF pointed out that Nix may not start right away for Denver and that Jarrett Stidham has not exemplified a quality starter thus far in his NFL career. Both Stidham and Nix played at Auburn.
After being Auburn’s starter in 2017 and 2018, Stidham was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 Draft. He is entering his sixth NFL season but has just four starts.
Nix, Denver's No. 12-overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft is fresh off his best season yet. The 23-year-old broke the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45, completing a whopping 364 of 470 passes. The most experienced quarterback from the 2024 draft, Nix's 61 career starts broke the NCAA record for most all-time by a FBS quarterback.
“It's almost like watching a good golfer,” Denver coach Sean Payton said of Nix. “Sometimes when you watch his game over two years, there's a patience to how he plays. The ball comes out- I don't want to use the term boring, that's not the right term, but pretty good decisions. With each play, the efficiency of how he's operating, and all of that. … So oftentimes, your first exposure to huddle, snap count, verbiage, that can be challenging, but I thought he threw it well.”