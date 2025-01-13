Ducks Digest

Minnesota Vikings Inspired By Khyree Jackson During NFL Playoffs Run

The Minnesota Vikings are playing the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night in the final game of the NFL Wild Card Round. During their 14-win regular season, the Vikings were inspired by former Oregon Ducks cornerback Khyree Jackson who tragically passed away before his rookie year began.

Charlie Viehl

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Khyree Jackson (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Khyree Jackson (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams will play each other in the final NFL Wild Card game, with a chance to play the Philadelphia Eagles on the line. During Minnesota’s 14-win regular season, the Vikings noted the inspiration they took from former Oregon Ducks cornerback Khyree Jackson and his passing in the offseason.

Minnesota drafted Jackson in the fourth round out of Oregon, but the rookie died in a car accident before the season started. Throughout the season, the Vikings have paid tribute to Jackson, and those around the organization have said that they feel Jackson's presence during the year.

The team honors Jackson on every game day, leaving his jersey hanging like every other player’s, and the Vikings will not break tradition before facing the Rams in the playoffs.

Minnesota Vikings have a moment of silence for Khyree Jackson before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders
Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings have a moment of silence for Khyree Jackson before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

In addition, they’ve been placing a Bible on his seat, left opened to Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not evil, to give you a future and a hope.” The verse was highlighted at Jackson's celebration of life in the summer and has remained with the Vikings all season.

Two other young men died in the accident that took Jackson's life. When the accident happened, both the Oregon Ducks and Minnesota Vikings organizations were filled with grief.

"Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him," wrote Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell in a statement at the time.

MORE: Ohio State To Win National Championship? Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Believes

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' Will Howard in ‘Dark Place’ After Loss to Oregon Duck

MORE: Four-Star Linebacker Recruit McKay Madsen Commits To BYU Over Oregon Ducks, UCLA

Now, the memory of Jackson has seemingly lifted the Vikings to their unexpected regular season and potential playoff run.

Jackson transferred to Oregon after two seasons at Alabama. He played in Eugene for his final college season under Ducks coach Dan Lanning, and he played his way into NFL Draft consideration while at Oregon, ultimately achieving his dream when the Vikings selected him with the 108th overall pick.

He was never able to play in a game for the Vikings, and each Minnesota player pays tribute to Jackson by wearing his initials on their helmets.

The Oregon Ducks opening game helmet has added a #5 sticker in honor of Khyree Jackson before the game
Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon Ducks opening game helmet has added a #5 sticker in honor of Khyree Jackson before the game against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium. / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Like the Vikings, the Oregon Ducks have also commemorated Jackson with a helmet sticker of a flying duck and number 5, Jackson's jersey number while at Oregon.

His sticker is not the only tribute that the Ducks pay on their helmets. Alongside the flying duck that represents Jackson is another with the number 4 for former Oregon tight end Spencer Webb who died before his fifth and final season as a Duck. Under Oregon coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks annually hike up Spencer's Butte in Eugene, Oregon, to memorialize both Webb and Jackson every offseason.

MORE: L.A. Chargers' Justin Herbert Takes Blame In NFL Wild Card Loss To Houston Texans

MORE: NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year: Denver Broncos Bo Nix, Washington Jayden Daniels?

MORE: Boise State Football Accuses Oregon Ducks of Tampering

MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Receiver Ryan Pellum Arrested for 'Pistol-Whipping' Assault

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a 23-year old Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football