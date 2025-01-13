Minnesota Vikings Inspired By Khyree Jackson During NFL Playoffs Run
The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams will play each other in the final NFL Wild Card game, with a chance to play the Philadelphia Eagles on the line. During Minnesota’s 14-win regular season, the Vikings noted the inspiration they took from former Oregon Ducks cornerback Khyree Jackson and his passing in the offseason.
Minnesota drafted Jackson in the fourth round out of Oregon, but the rookie died in a car accident before the season started. Throughout the season, the Vikings have paid tribute to Jackson, and those around the organization have said that they feel Jackson's presence during the year.
The team honors Jackson on every game day, leaving his jersey hanging like every other player’s, and the Vikings will not break tradition before facing the Rams in the playoffs.
In addition, they’ve been placing a Bible on his seat, left opened to Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not evil, to give you a future and a hope.” The verse was highlighted at Jackson's celebration of life in the summer and has remained with the Vikings all season.
Two other young men died in the accident that took Jackson's life. When the accident happened, both the Oregon Ducks and Minnesota Vikings organizations were filled with grief.
"Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him," wrote Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell in a statement at the time.
Now, the memory of Jackson has seemingly lifted the Vikings to their unexpected regular season and potential playoff run.
Jackson transferred to Oregon after two seasons at Alabama. He played in Eugene for his final college season under Ducks coach Dan Lanning, and he played his way into NFL Draft consideration while at Oregon, ultimately achieving his dream when the Vikings selected him with the 108th overall pick.
He was never able to play in a game for the Vikings, and each Minnesota player pays tribute to Jackson by wearing his initials on their helmets.
Like the Vikings, the Oregon Ducks have also commemorated Jackson with a helmet sticker of a flying duck and number 5, Jackson's jersey number while at Oregon.
His sticker is not the only tribute that the Ducks pay on their helmets. Alongside the flying duck that represents Jackson is another with the number 4 for former Oregon tight end Spencer Webb who died before his fifth and final season as a Duck. Under Oregon coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks annually hike up Spencer's Butte in Eugene, Oregon, to memorialize both Webb and Jackson every offseason.
