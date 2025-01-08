Oregon Ducks Defensive End Jordan Burch Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Oregon Ducks defensive end Jordan Burch announced on Wednesday that he would be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Burch spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Ducks. Prior to Oregon, he played at South Carolina from 2020 to 2022.
Jordan Burch posted on his social media that he would be entering the 2025 NFL Draft. In his last two seasons at Oregon, Burch racked up 65 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks. According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Burch is projected as a third round pick.
Burch was a five-star recruit in the class of 2020. He was ranked as the No. 4 defensive tackle per 247sports as coming out of high school before signing with the South Carolina Gamecocks.
After spending three years at South Carolina, Burch entered the portal as the No. 1 ranked edge rusher and transferred to Oregon prior to the 2023 season.
In his statement, Burch thanked his coaches, teammates, family, and fans.
“I want to start by thanking my coaches, both past and present, for helping shape me both into the man and the player I am today…To the fans, you took a kid from Florence, SC and made him your own…You are the backbone of this program, and I’m going to miss you all,” Burch said. “To my brothers in the locker room…I can’t thank you enough for the memories and putting it all on the line for me each and every Saturday…To my family…I love you all so much.”
Jordan Burch joins multiple Ducks to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. Running back Jordan James, defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, wide receiver Tez Johnson, and offensive lineman Josh Connerly Jr. have all announced their intention to enter the 2025 NFL Draft earlier this week.
How Will Oregon Ducks Replace Jordan Burch?
Replacing Jordan Burch on the defensive line will not be an easy task for the Oregon Ducks. Luckily for Oregon, Matayo Uiagalelei will be back and shown an ability to be elite. Oregon also was very active in recruiting for edge rushers. The Ducks landed four-star edge rusher Matthew Johnson and three-star Tobi Haastrup.
Oregon will once again be one of the favorites to win the Big Ten and National Title. The Ducks 2025 campaign will kick off on August 30th against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium.
