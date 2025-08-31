What Montana State Coach Bent Vigen Said After Massive Loss vs. Oregon Ducks
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks kicked off the 2025 season in a dominant way with a 59-13 win over the Montana State Bobcats. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks showed that the team can be just as strong despite several roster changes.
The Ducks scored 17 points in the first quarter alone, not allowing the Bobcats to score until a field goal in the second quarter. The Ducks showed up on all cylinders, including special teams, which blocked two punts early in the game. After the game, Montana State coach Brent Vigen discussed the loss to Oregon.
Vigen Sends Respect To Oregon Ducks
“First things first, credit to Oregon. It’s a really good offense, and they played extremely hard. They played well,” Vigen said.“In a game like that, a matchup like that, you need a few things to go your way. You can’t give them an inch. If you give them an inch, they’re gonna take a mile out of you. That happened far too many times, whether it was offense, defense, special teams.”
“You can’t control their readiness. They were certainly ready to go today,” Vigen continued. “That’s a team that’s going to go places, and commend them on their effort, and I think for us, you know, that was a stiff test. I think we knew that.”
“At the end of the day, games like this are a great opportunity. They’re great opportunities to compete against the very best. They’re great opportunities to learn a lot about yourself at the same time,” Vigen said.
Vigen Credits Oregon Coaching Staff
“Credit to them cause they’re beyond being super talented. They’re well coached,” Vigen said. “Throughout the course of last year. You don’t go on to get to win the regular season, win the Big [Ten] … They’re a high operating machine.”
“You know, at the same time, it’s how you motivate those guys in this new world. They clearly were more motivated to play, and again, credit goes to them.”
Oregon Ducks Show Off Dominance Vs. Montana State
There was some worry heading into a season with a new quarterback taking the lead, but Moore came out firing in his first game. He finished the matchup with 213 passing yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Oregon took advantage of the depth on the team, with several players running the ball. The Ducks finished with 253 rushing yards and five total rushing touchdowns. Running back Noah Whittington saw the majority of snaps, with 10 carries for 68 yards and one touchdown.
Oregon’s defense came out strong, limiting the Bobcats to just three points in the first half and 10 in the second, with Montana State earning a late touchdown at the end of the game. Oregon showed why they are still a ranked team and how they can once again be a competitive program.
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks will next face the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who are also 1-0, on Sept. 6 at 12:30 p.m. PT.