Oregon Ducks Suffer Key Offensive Line Injury Against Montana State
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon left the team's season opener against the sideline against the Montana State Bobcats with an apparent lower leg injury. Pregnon started the game at left guard for the Ducks offensive line.
According to Big Ten Network's Brooke Fletcher, Pregnon was rolled up on, and he was taken into the medical tent by the Ducks' training staff after being looked at on the sidelines.
Shortly thereafter, Pregnon was spotted on the broadcast walking towards Oregon's locker room with his helmet in his hand. He returned to the field in the second quarter with his helmet on, but he remained on the sideline as Oregon's offense drove down the field.
Emmanuel Pregnon Player Profile
Pregnon transferred to Oregon before the 2025 season after spending two years at USC under Trojans coach Lincoln Riley. He originally started his college career with Wyoming.
A 6-5, 318-pound interior offensive lineman, Pregnon was one of the top transfers available in the portal. He was one of three offensive linemen transfers that joined the Ducks in the offseason with former Nevada Wolfpack star Isaiah World as well as Texas State's Alex Harkey.
Pregnon anchored USC's offensive line in 2023, making 12 starts and appearing in 13 games. In 2024, he started all of the Trojans' games. Pregnon was listed as "Questionable" on USC's availability report before their matchup against Rutgers in October of 2024 after suffering an ankle injury the week prior against Maryland.
Oregon vs. Montana State
Pregnon's injury occurred in the first quarter of the game as Oregon led Montana State 14-0. The Ducks have flashed on both sides of the ball with quarterback Dante Moore finding tight end Kenyon Sadiq for a 20-yard touchdown.
Through the first quarter, the Bobcats have struggled to move the ball on the ground with a total of 18 rushing yards. Montana State has not converted a third or fourth down against Oregon's defense in the fourth quarter.
Even Oregon's special teams has impressed, blocking two of Montana State's punts early in the game. The Ducks offense was unable to find the end zone after starting with a short field, but Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington made a 23-yard field goal to increase the lead to 17 points.
Halfway through the second quarter, the Ducks lead Montana State 24-0.