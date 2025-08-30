Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Suffer Key Offensive Line Injury Against Montana State

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon was reportedly in the injury tent on Oregon's sidelines in the season opener against the Montana State Bobcats. Pregnon transferred from the USC Trojans to Oregon in the offseason.

Charlie Viehl

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (2) during warm ups before a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium.
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (2) during warm ups before a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon left the team's season opener against the sideline against the Montana State Bobcats with an apparent lower leg injury. Pregnon started the game at left guard for the Ducks offensive line.

According to Big Ten Network's Brooke Fletcher, Pregnon was rolled up on, and he was taken into the medical tent by the Ducks' training staff after being looked at on the sidelines.

Oregon Ducks Emmanuel Pregnon injury offensive line Dan Lanning transfer USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Dante Moore
Dec 30, 2022; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Emmanuel Pregnon (76) against the Ohio Bobcats during the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Shortly thereafter, Pregnon was spotted on the broadcast walking towards Oregon's locker room with his helmet in his hand. He returned to the field in the second quarter with his helmet on, but he remained on the sideline as Oregon's offense drove down the field.

Emmanuel Pregnon Player Profile

Pregnon transferred to Oregon before the 2025 season after spending two years at USC under Trojans coach Lincoln Riley. He originally started his college career with Wyoming.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A 6-5, 318-pound interior offensive lineman, Pregnon was one of the top transfers available in the portal. He was one of three offensive linemen transfers that joined the Ducks in the offseason with former Nevada Wolfpack star Isaiah World as well as Texas State's Alex Harkey.

Pregnon anchored USC's offensive line in 2023, making 12 starts and appearing in 13 games. In 2024, he started all of the Trojans' games. Pregnon was listed as "Questionable" on USC's availability report before their matchup against Rutgers in October of 2024 after suffering an ankle injury the week prior against Maryland.

Oregon vs. Montana State

Pregnon's injury occurred in the first quarter of the game as Oregon led Montana State 14-0. The Ducks have flashed on both sides of the ball with quarterback Dante Moore finding tight end Kenyon Sadiq for a 20-yard touchdown.

Through the first quarter, the Bobcats have struggled to move the ball on the ground with a total of 18 rushing yards. Montana State has not converted a third or fourth down against Oregon's defense in the fourth quarter.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even Oregon's special teams has impressed, blocking two of Montana State's punts early in the game. The Ducks offense was unable to find the end zone after starting with a short field, but Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington made a 23-yard field goal to increase the lead to 17 points.

Halfway through the second quarter, the Ducks lead Montana State 24-0.

