Oregon Ducks Gain Commitment From Four-Star Linebacker Tristan Phillips
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks got the commitment from class of 2026 tight end, Tristan Phillips.
Phillips spoke to On3 about what stands out about Oregon.
“I was rooting for Oregon as a kid, then as time went on and I got into high school football, the dream became reality,” Phillips said. “Oregon has it all. What Oregon has to offer is unmatched. The training facility, the staff, the education, they have it all. What Oregon has as a whole and how they are building something special made me want to be a part of the program.”
Phillips is also a big fan of Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
"Coach Lanning is a great coach and person. I love his energy and he plays a role in the atmosphere around the program," Phillips said. His personality gets great players and coaches together in one place. That is why they are the best.
Tristan Phillips Player Profile
Tristan Phillips is a 6-3, 215 pound linebacker out of Ventura, California. Phillips is rated a four-star prospect and ranked as the 13th best linebacker in the class of 2026 per 247sports. Here’s what 247sports’ national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins had this to say about Phillips.
“Long athletic linebacker who also players basketball. Has a very projectable 6-3, 210 pound frame, is a fluid athlete, runs well and can hit,” Biggins said. “Reactionary athlete with some quick twitch to him, can drop, comfortable in space, makes plays sideline to sideline and can get there in a hurry.”
Phillips has shown versatility and it could make him a big time player at the next level.
“(Phillips) shows the positional versatility to play inside or outside linebacker and could even move to edge rusher depending on how much bigger he gets over the next few years,” Biggins said. “High major power four prospect with the talent to play for anyone out west.”
Ducks Have Bright Future Ahead
Tristian Phillips is the 10th player in the class of 2026 to commit to Oregon. He is also the first commitment the Ducks have received from the tight end position.
Oregon has had an incredible 2025 recruiting class that ranked in the top three according to numerous experts. The Ducks are getting off on the right foot in 2026.
The Ducks have now received the commitments from eight players that are rated as four-star recruits in the class of 2026. Coach Dan Lanning has shown the ability to recruit at an elite level since taking over at the helm in 2022.
Oregon has improved each year since Lanning became the coach. The Ducks went 10-3 in 2022, 11-2 in 2023, and have started 2024 with a 12-0 record and are ranked as the No. 1 Team in the country heading into Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship game vs. Penn State.
The Ducks are here to stay.
