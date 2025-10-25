What Christian Gonzalez Said About Challenging Rookie Quarterback Dillon Gabriel
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been efficient in his first three NFL starts for the Cleveland Browns with a 1-2 record as a starter. He enters week 8 without recording an interception – but that streak is put to the test in a matchup against former Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez.
The New England Patriots head into the game with a 5-2 record, which is good for first in the AFC East. Gonzalez is playing a key role in the Patriots defense and expressed his eagerness to be the team to pick off Gabriel.
Former Ducks Set To Battle
“Dillon over there, he’s making plays, he has no turnovers. We wanna get the ball off of him. They got receivers, they got a lot of good skill players over there,” Gonzalez said. “It’s gonna be a challenge for us, but we’re excited for it.”
The cornerback has 19 total tackles and a pass deflection entering the game. He comes off a performance against the Tennessee Titans where he allowed only one catch and 15 yards on 39 coverage snaps and two targets, while also recording six tackles. New England’s defense as a whole is ranked fifth in the league in points allowed per game.
Gabriel has recorded three touchdowns for 546 yards and a 59.8 percent completion this season. Despite not throwing interceptions, Gabriel has also played a more conservative style of football that has limited him to only three touchdown passes and a long of 24 yards.
Gonzalez missed New England training camp, but the 23-year-old made his season debut on Sept. 28 against the Carolina Panthers. The All-Pro cornerback continues to find his stride for a competitive Patriots squad and seems motivated to play his best game of 2025 versus the Browns.
MORE: Oregon Is Back in Play for Five-Star Running Back Recruit After New Visit Plans
MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About Oregon vs. Wisconsin
MORE: Oregon Ducks Can't-Miss Tie Dye Uniforms Are Recruiting Magnet
From The Portal To The Pros
Both Gonzalez and Gabriel transferred to Oregon for their final seasons of college football. They starred in coach Dan Lanning’s Ducks system, although Gonzalez and Gabriel’s time at Oregon didn’t align.
“I wasn’t there with him. He came, I think, after I left or something. We didn’t really overlap too much,” Gonzalez said before the week 8 game about his relationship with Gabriel. “We’ve been in a couple same places. We’ve talked. But I don’t know him super close or nothing.”
Gonzalez played for Oregon in Lanning’s first season with the program. He made the All-First Team Pac-12 and recorded 50 total tackles. The cornerback’s four interceptions led the team and were the most by an Oregon player in a single season since 2001. He became the fourth Duck defensive back to go in the first round of the NFL Draft, where the Patriots selected him No. 17.
Gabriel transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2024 season and started at quarterback in the program’s undefeated regular season. He threw for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdown passes and rushed for seven touchdowns.
The Cleveland quarterback’s low turnover rate isn’t anything new. Gabriel only recorded six picks in his senior season with the Ducks and had a 72.9 completion percentage.