New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux Punches Teammate As Fights Break Out At Practice
The New York Giants practice had to end early on Thursday after outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux "threw a punch" at teammate Jermaine Eluemunor, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.
Hudson reacted and "charged and tackled" Thibodeaux. Multiple Giants players were involved in more fighting, including Brian Burns and James Hudson.
During NFL organized team activities (OTAs), pads are not worn, so a fight on this scale is rare and not necessarily a great sign of locker room chemistry. Notably, it was a 90 degree day for the Giants' sixth practice of OTAs.
It will be worth watching how Giants coach Brian Dabboll reacts to the practice fight. New York's OTAs begin again on June 9-10 and then June 12-13.
The former Oregon Duck Thibodeaux was drafted by the Giants with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Giants picked up Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option in April, giving the team an extra year before having to deal with contract negotiations.
To make matters complicated, in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants selected former Penn State defensive end, Abdul Carter with the No. 3 overall pick.
Two seasons ago, Thibodeaux recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks while starting all 17 games. In 2024, Thibodeaux suffered a wrist injury that cut his season short - He played just 12 games and was placed on injured reserve.
Thibodeaux still excelled at getting after the quarterback in 2024, finishing with a career-best 17 quarterback hits last season, one more than his previous high of 16 set in 2023, despite playing five fewer games.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Lose To Oklahoma Sooners: Eliminated From Women's College World Series
MORE: NCAA Releases Statement On Controversial Home Plate Call, Anson Aroz Suspension
MORE: Cleveland Browns Reporter Disrespects Rookie Quarterback Dillon Gabriel
Thibodeaux expressed excitement about the Giants drafting another weapon on the defense to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.
“I think [Carter’s] a great player. We can use him in a lot of different ways,” Thibodeaux said. “I’m excited to see him come in a grind and [see] what we’re going to get.”
“If you look at my skill set, Brian’s skill set, Brian can rush inside. I can, but Brian is probably better rushing inside than I am. But Brian, I can inside. I can rush inside. He can rush from depth. I can rush from depth being at that linebacker position. So can Abdul,” Thibodeaux continued. “We’ll see how they mic it up. But we’ll all be on the field at some point.”
Thibodeaux made history as Oregon's first top-five draft pick since Marcus Mariota (No. 2) in 2015, joining Dion Jordan (No. 3, 2013) as the only Oregon defensive players to be taken in the top five. The Los Angeles native came through when the Ducks needed him most, leading the the nation with seven sacks in the fourth quarter in 2019.
Throughout his 43 games in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Thibodeaux has totaled 127 tackles (73 being solo and 54 assisted), 21 sacks, and 11 pass deflections. Along with that, he has had six forced fumbles with three of those being recovered.