NFL Trade Destinations For New York Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux: Carolina, Green Bay?
Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, is rumored to be on the trading block before the start of the 2025 NFL season, according to Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox. It makes sense after the organization's recent move to improve the defensive side of the ball.
New York's pass rushing attack is led by two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns and now Abdul Carter, the Giants' No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Throughout his 43 professional career games in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Thibodeaux has collected 127 total tackles (73 being solo and 54 assisted), 21 sacks, and 11 pass deflections. Along with that, he has had six forced fumbles with three of those being recovered.
The Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers were mentioned as potential suitors for the linebacker. The Panthers were dead last in the NFL in total yards allowed per game with 404.5 and tied for No. 29 in total sacks with just a mere 32.
"The Carolina Panthers could look to pair Thibodeaux with second-round rookie Nic Scourton and third-round rookie Princely Umanmielen to form an exciting young edge rotation."- Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox
"The Green Bay Packers, who didn't add edge help until taking Barryn Sorrell in Round 4, should also see if Thibodeaux can be had. Perhaps they could acquire him for a package that includes Jaire Alexander."- Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox
There is no official confirmation that New York is shopping the edge rusher, but Thibodeaux would be a top priority for many franchises around the league if he was available. June 1 is the final day for NFL franchises to release or trade players while having the remaining bonus money continue into the 2025 campaign. New York's veterans minicamp runs from June 15-19.
Thibodeaux's four-year rookie contract worth $31 million is in its final year. He has a club option in 2026 and becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2027. According to Spotrac, Thibodeaux will earn a base salary of $1,100,000 and a roster bonus of $3,878,505 in 2025, while carrying a cap hit of $9,971,512 and a dead cap value of $24,722,512.
During his time in Eugene, Thibodeaux was named the Pac-12 Conference Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2019 and back-to-back First Team All-Pac-12 in 2021 and 2022 with the Oregon Ducks. He had 126 total tackles (84 were solo and 42 assisted), 19 sacks, seven pass deflections, and three forced fumbles in 32 collegiate games.
“Thibodeaux was outstanding as a competitor, as a worker and as a teammate, and everyone knew he was a natural pass rusher. I mean, you have to have explosiveness, a quick first step, learning how to play with leverage and natural power. He has that ability to dissect offensive tackles or sets, understand the game itself.“- Mario Cristobal via The Herd