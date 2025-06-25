Ducks Digest

New Yorks Giants Free Agent Signee Jevon Holland Top-10 Safety In NFL?

After signing a major contract with the New York Giants during free agency, former Oregon Ducks star Jevon Holland is looking to cement himself as an elite safety in the NFL. In a recent rankings, Holland was ranked at No. 10 among safeties in the NFL.

Kyron Samuels

Jun 17, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants safety Jevon Holland (8) participates in a drill during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Giants veteran safety Jevon Holland is one of the more overlooked players in the NFL relative to his production and ability. The former Oregon Ducks star began his career with the Miami Dolphins, and after a successful four-year stint, he signed with the Giants to a $45.3 million contract with $30.3 million guaranteed

Still, when the best safeties in the NFL are discussed, Holland’s name doesn’t come up frequently. In a recent ranking of the best safeties in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, Holland checked in at No. 10. His deal is comparable as he’s the eighth-highest paid safety in the league. Should Holland continue his level of play in a major market like New York, he could see a new level of popularity and stardom. 

East Rutherford, NJ Ã¢â‚¬â€ November 24, 2023 -- Jevon Holland of Miami returned this interception for a 100 yard TD in the first half as the Miami Dolphins defeated the NY Jets 34-13 at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, NJ to play in the first Black Friday NFL game. / Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Holland's rollercoaster career continued in his fourth and final season with the Miami Dolphins. While he earned PFF overall grades of 84.7 and 90.4 in his first and third seasons, the Oregon product finished with PFF overall grades of 67.2 and 63.0 in his second and fourth seasons,” PFF analyst Zoltan Buday said. 

“The difference was apparent in coverage, as he was unable to replicate his 2023 play when he earned an 89.9 PFF coverage grade. 2024 was also the first season in Holland's NFL career in which he failed to record an interception,” Buday continued. 

While popularity is great, winning is better. Holland knows how hard he has to work to win over a locker room. Even as a veteran in the league, there’s a learning curve when you’re ingratiating yourself into a new culture and system. The ultimate goal is camaraderie that leads to success on the field, and getting to know the guys you’re going into battle with is the first step. 

“I have to earn the respect of my teammates. I'm new, so they don't owe me anything, but yeah, I have to earn respect, and then from there, the chips fall where they may,” said Holland after an early minicamp practice. 

Holland is one of the best safeties in the league, but still developing his voice as a leader. Usually, the best players are looked to as the leaders of the group; however, Holland hasn’t been the most receptive to the title. It’s that even keel nature that makes him a beast on the field, but the older he gets, the more he’ll naturally have to lean into that role. 

Oct 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) enters the field before the game against t
Oct 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"That's just the job of a safety. It's just to make sure everybody's – cause I'm behind everybody so I can see – so I'm just putting everybody in place. If that is considered a leadership position, then that's considered a leadership position, but that's just the description of what the job is,” Holland added. 

Holland is a player who still has some levels to reach, but at the same time is extremely underrated by the masses. As he continues to grow, the sky is the limit for the former Duck. 

