Oregon Ducks Transfer Safety Dillon Thieneman: 2026 NFL Draft Sleeper?
The Oregon Ducks are coming off a historic season, one which they followed up with a historic NFL Draft season. Part of the reason why Oregon was able to run the table in the Big Ten and win a conference championship in 2024 was due to the record number of Ducks selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, Ducks coach Dan Lanning is tasked with developing the revitalized depth chart into the next crop of NFL prospects.
Purdue transfer safety Dillon Thieneman is one of a few players who have been brought in to keep the train rolling for Lanning and the Ducks' defense. An experienced, proven talent that’s as steady as they come at the collegiate level, Thieneman may see himself blossom into a star under Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. On an ESPN list of the biggest NFL draft sleepers at the moment, Thieneman was named at the top of that group.
“After two seasons as a starter at Purdue -- in which he had six interceptions as a true freshman in 2023 while emerging as a dangerous punt returner --Thieneman transferred to Oregon. Ranked as ESPN's No. 1 defensive back in the transfer portal, he'll lead the Ducks' secondary and should become a household name in Dan Lanning's NFL-style defensive scheme, which utilizes its safeties in multiple alignments,” said ESPN’s Matt Miller.
"When you look at football IQ, versatility, speed and range, he has it all. Safeties always seem to fall in the draft, but he has first-round tools," an AFC West area scout said.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Legend Kenjon Barner Calls Out USC Trojans Fans
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Traeshon Holden Biggest Undrafted Free Agent Steal?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Tristan Phillips Reveals Recruitment Update
Thieneman steps into a huge rule for the Ducks. The safety position hasn’t necessarily been a weak point for ORegon, but they Ducks have not had a standout group since All-American Verone McKinley III and NFL standout Jevon Holland left for the NFL. With the improved quarterbacks and passing games in the Big Ten, having the back end of the defense buttoned up will be more of an emphasis, especially as the front seven gets situated.
“At 6-foot and 207 pounds, Thieneman isn't a supersized prospect like Nick Emmanwori in this past draft, but he is a versatile defender who can align at either safety spot or even as a slot cornerback…Thieneman can get overaggressive in his pursuit angles, but he's a clean open-field tackler and provides a true split-safety value that fits any defensive scheme. If he slots into Lanning's defense like we think he will, Thieneman has first-round ability,” Miller said in closing.
Thieneman may be a bit of a sleeper now, but he has a golden opportunity to leapfrog to the top 50 of NFL draft boards. If the Ducks are able to replicate a season similar to last year’s, the transfer safety may find himself in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.