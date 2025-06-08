Los Angeles Rams Rookie Terrance Ferguson Details 'Amazing' Bond With Sean McVay
Former Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson was drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. Since then, Ferguson has impressed his new stable of coaches and teammates in a short period of time, including Super Bowl-winning coach Sean McVay. The road to becoming a viable starter is still a long one, but Ferguson is off to an admirable start.
“Terrance has been good….a limited body of work, but just been really impressed with him and really the rookie class as a whole. Our vets have done a good job welcoming these guys with open arms but looking forward to seeing him just continue to take it a step at a time,” McVay said.
In recent years, McVay has been one of the most innovative offensive minds in the sport. The Rams' offense finds ways to be creative and explore new ways to exploit mismatches while also having a solid run game to lean on at times. The offense has been replicated by many, and Ferguson has some familiarity with the system, as he said the Oregon Ducks frequently watched the McVay-led scheme.
“We watched a lot of the Rams offense at Oregon,” Ferguson said. “Took some plays and some ideas from Coach McVay and this offense so being able to watch it beforehand and also get into it. Obviously, it’s very complex. It’s a great offense to be in. I’ve seen a little bit of it. High expectations and it’s exceeded that, so it’s been amazing.”
Much is expected of Ferguson as a second-round pick, but the attention and care he’s been shown already speak to how highly the current staff thinks about him and his potential as a player. Ferguson detailed how much one-on-one time and information have been given to him as he continues to learn and adapt to what the NFL is like and absorbs the intricacies of the McVay offense.
“It’s been amazing with Coach McVay,” Ferguson said. “He’s really poured into me, leaned into me out there with just little subtle things I can change and get better at. He has a lot of love for me and I appreciate that and just being able to talk with him and being able to play for someone like him is a dream come true. It’s been an amazing experience so far.”
Even the veterans have taken a liking to the rookie. Ferguson and veteran tight end Tyler Higbee have established a strong connection. It isn’t always commonplace for a veteran to be so accepting to a young player, especially a high draft pick that may cut into their reps, but Higbee’s early investment into Ferguson’s development is a testament to the culture of the locker room and Higbee as an individual.
“Higs is someone who jumps right off the bat,” Ferguson said about veteran tight end Tyler Higbee. “I would say all the tight ends, though, have really leaned in and really helped me out – whether it’s the playbook, little subtle things that makes Higs great, being a veteran guy like that knowing and playing a lot of ball. Just being willing to pour into a young guy like me. I would say Higs has been especially big.”
Ferguson is still learning and improving everyday, but the Rams organization is all in on supporting him and helping the former Duck reach his fullest potential.