Las Vegas Raiders' Jackson-Powers Johnson NFL's Most Improved Center?
Former Oregon Ducks All-American center Jackson Powers-Johnson is projected to step into a major role as the starting center for the Las Vegas Raiders this season. With new head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, the system as a whole will function differently than it did when Powers-Johnson was a rookie playing multiple positions and fighting through nagging injuries.
The second-year offensive lineman will be a key cog in a revamped offensive unit for the Raiders. In a list predicting the players in the NFL who will make the biggest jump at their respective positions, PFF selected Powers-Johnson as the center most likely to take a step this season.
The former Rimington Award winner is fully returning to his roots in the middle after being selected as a member of the PWFA All-Rookie Team in 2024.
“Technique has always been a little bit short straw for me, because I always relied on my physicality and strength,” Powers-Johnson said. “Now that I’ve had a full offseason at one position, I don’t think I’ve had that since maybe high school. I’ve been really dialing in on center technique to where I get tired, I’m not sloppy, and relying so much on strength and my aggressiveness. Now, I’m relying on my technique.”
One of the biggest areas second-year players improve is play recognition. As the game slows down and the mental pictures become clearer, players react faster and thus play more freely. Powers-Johnson elaborated on what it means to improve in that area of his game this coming season.
“All last year, I’m going into games, I’m seeing new defenses, and I’m going in kind of like, ‘Oh, this is new.’ This year, I want to be like, ‘Okay, I’ve seen this look, I know exactly what we’re going to do.’ I want to take that step mentally as a center, so any look that presents us, I can diagnose it and help Geno [Smith] get into that. I think that’s so much fun, and why I love center so much. I can go, ‘Hey, I know what I want to do here. I know what’s going on. I have the answers to the test’,” Powers-Johnson added.
“If you want to see aggression and absolute killers, you watch the Raiders. So, being able to put on that jersey, for me, it was just like, ‘Man, I hope there’s a kid that sees me and thinks that.’ I stepped into that role, and I got to put on that jersey that was very tight at the time,” Powers-Johnson said of his motivation when wearing the silver and black.
Powers-Johnson is stepping into a pivotal role for the Raiders' offense and quarterback Geno Smith. Smith is hoping to have less pressure hounding him this season, as he was one of the most pressured and sacked quarterbacks in the league the past few seasons in Seattle. Powers-Johnson anchoring the middle of the offense will be a major factor in the functionality of the drop-back schemes and running game.