Oregon Running Back Commit Makes It Official On National Signing Day

Running back Brandon Smith is a four-star recruit and has officially made his commitment decision to join the Oregon Ducks. Smith made it official on National Signing Day and is from the state of California, which is where he finished his high school career with Central East.

Smith's original commitment to Oregon and coach Dan Lanning came on Jan 19 and then he signed today, which was a huge addition for the Ducks in this already stacked and talented 2026 recruiting class. Smith is ranked No. 283 across the Rivals industry rankings, which would rank him as the 15th highest-rated Oregon commit/signee in the class.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oregon's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 3 in the nation. The Ducks made a statement landing 15 players inside the top-300, which is around 5 percent of the whole field. This is one of the higher percentages across the nation.

Before committing to the Oregon Ducks, he was previously committed to the Arizona Wildcats and former Arizona running back coach Alonzo Carter, who is now the head football coach for Sacramento State. His decision to de-commit from the Wildcats was made on Jan 17, just two days before he committed to Oregon.

Smith was a huge fan of Carter and what he had to offer to his development, but ultimately Smith decided not to follow his coach to Sacramento State. This led to the decision to de-commit, but if Carter was still with the Wildcats, there is a solid chance that this headline would have been more interesting on National Signing Day.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Another Big Recruiting Commitment

MORE: Deion Sanders' Former Running Back Simeon Price Might Be Exactly What Oregon Needs

MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Elite Offensive Line Recruit Over USC, Washington

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

More About Brandon Smith

Smith is very talented and is one of the better running backs in the 2026 class. He was a top target for many programs, but the Ducks did enough in the long run to earn his commitment, which is something that many saw coming around the time that he de-committed. Smith could see the field early because of his ability to play in any situation needed.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot the Oregon Duck greets Oregon players as they arrive before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Smith has been as productive as it gets at the high school level. In his final season of high school, he finished with a head-turning 32 touchdowns on the ground, an extremely high number regardless of the level. Smith is someone who can carry his production over quickly to the college level.

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Smith is the nephew of a former Fresno State star, as his uncle is Clifton Smith. His uncle also had many reps in the NFL playing for teams like the Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Many believe that the Ducks signee has the chance to find himself in the NFL as well. It is also worth noting that the Ducks do a great job with putting players into the league.

With the NFL being an end game goal for Smith, selecting the Oregon program only adds to his chances to reach the goal he has in mind.

Recommended Articles