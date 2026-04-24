Three Facts About Dillon Thieneman That Are Hard To Ignore
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Former Oregon Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman didn’t just arrive on the college stage, he took it over. After dominating at two Big Ten programs, he now enters the NFL with serious momentum.
He’s already drawing comparisons to the NFL's best slot cornerback, Philadelphia Eagles' Cooper DeJean.
At Purdue, Thieneman burst on the national scene, leading all freshmen in interceptions and solo tackles, then Big Ten defensive backs in tackles as a sophomore. At Oregon, he stepped into a new system and still led the Ducks with a 91 Pro Football Focus grade, one of the best marks in the country.
But the production is only part of it.
Three things to know about the Indiana native include a major brand deal, a head-turning 40-yard dash and a unique t-shirt collaboration.
1. Nike's Rookie Class
Nike announced its 2026 NFL Rookie Class which includes only 20 athletes from across the country and Thieneman is apart of the star-studded group. Nike is betting on him before he even plays an NFL snap, which is an exciting sign for the Duck, who has probably grown pretty accustomed to Nike after a season in Eugene.
Nike doesn’t hand out rookie class spots casually, especially to defensive players who don’t always get the same spotlight. This matters because it signals star potential beyond just on-field production and puts him in a marketing tier with other NFL Draft hopefuls who are expected to pop early.
One perk of joining Nike's rookie team is that Thieneman will have access to the brand's footwear and apparel, including the upcoming Alpha Menace 5 Elite cleat. Thieneman was the only Duck included in the announcement.
His personal brand has another chance at national spotlight at the draft in Pittsburgh, as he plans to attend and bring two Oregon coaches with him.
2. Speedster
Thieneman clocked an official 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine. His elite speed turned heads as the fourth-fastest among safeties at the event.
Further context should excited the NFL. Regardless of position, Thieneman tied former Georgia receiver Zachariah Branch and Georgia Tech receiver Eric Rivers for the 11th-fastest time at the combine. His time was also better than notable receivers in the NFL like Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson and Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown.
Thieneman's vertical of 41 inches ranked also second among all safeties that participated. With an explosive showing at the NFL Combine, the former Ducks safety certainly put scouts on notice.
His versatility was on full display at the combine and also during the 2025 season with the Ducks. NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. took note.
“Oregon can move Thieneman around, and NFL teams will love that. He can line up in the slot. He can play split safety. He can step down into the box. He does it all," Kiper said.
Thieneman also played big in big moments. In Oregon’s three College Football Playoff games against the No. 12 James Madison Dukes, No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders, and No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, Thieneman recorded 28 total tackles.
3. T-Shirt Collaboration
Thieneman made a quick impact at Oregon with much thanks to his grit and determination.
"(Dillon Thieneman)’s work ethic is next to none. It's like unheard of. Dillon’s there all day, every day. They're both amazing players and super great to have them,” said former Oregon tight end Kenjon Sadiq.
However his mark on the team wasn't just on the field. He and fellow teammate, linebacker Bryce Boettcher lead the Ducks in tackles during the 2025 season, which sparked a t-shirt collaboration.
Thieneman and Boettcher debuted a t-shirt with the letters CCU (Caucasian Collision Unit) after the Ducks beat Washington in the regular season finale, and the t-shirts were were made available to purchase.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus