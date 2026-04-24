Three Facts About Dillon Thieneman That Are Hard To Ignore

Former Oregon Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman didn’t just arrive on the college stage, he took it over. After dominating at two Big Ten programs, he now enters the NFL with serious momentum.

He’s already drawing comparisons to the NFL's best slot cornerback, Philadelphia Eagles' Cooper DeJean.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to defensive back Dillon Thieneman during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At Purdue, Thieneman burst on the national scene, leading all freshmen in interceptions and solo tackles, then Big Ten defensive backs in tackles as a sophomore. At Oregon, he stepped into a new system and still led the Ducks with a 91 Pro Football Focus grade, one of the best marks in the country.

But the production is only part of it.

Three things to know about the Indiana native include a major brand deal, a head-turning 40-yard dash and a unique t-shirt collaboration.

1. Nike's Rookie Class

Oregon Ducks College Football Big Ten Dillon Thieneman nfl draft transfer dan lanning scout combine purdue NIL | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Nike announced its 2026 NFL Rookie Class which includes only 20 athletes from across the country and Thieneman is apart of the star-studded group. Nike is betting on him before he even plays an NFL snap, which is an exciting sign for the Duck, who has probably grown pretty accustomed to Nike after a season in Eugene.

Nike doesn’t hand out rookie class spots casually, especially to defensive players who don’t always get the same spotlight. This matters because it signals star potential beyond just on-field production and puts him in a marketing tier with other NFL Draft hopefuls who are expected to pop early.

One perk of joining Nike's rookie team is that Thieneman will have access to the brand's footwear and apparel, including the upcoming Alpha Menace 5 Elite cleat. Thieneman was the only Duck included in the announcement.

His personal brand has another chance at national spotlight at the draft in Pittsburgh, as he plans to attend and bring two Oregon coaches with him.

2. Speedster

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Dillion Thieneman (DB52) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thieneman clocked an official 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine. His elite speed turned heads as the fourth-fastest among safeties at the event.

Further context should excited the NFL. Regardless of position, Thieneman tied former Georgia receiver Zachariah Branch and Georgia Tech receiver Eric Rivers for the 11th-fastest time at the combine. His time was also better than notable receivers in the NFL like Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson and Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown.

Thieneman's vertical of 41 inches ranked also second among all safeties that participated. With an explosive showing at the NFL Combine, the former Ducks safety certainly put scouts on notice.

His versatility was on full display at the combine and also during the 2025 season with the Ducks. NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. took note.

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Oregon can move Thieneman around, and NFL teams will love that. He can line up in the slot. He can play split safety. He can step down into the box. He does it all," Kiper said.

Thieneman also played big in big moments. In Oregon’s three College Football Playoff games against the No. 12 James Madison Dukes, No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders, and No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, Thieneman recorded 28 total tackles.

3. T-Shirt Collaboration

Thieneman made a quick impact at Oregon with much thanks to his grit and determination.

"(Dillon Thieneman)’s work ethic is next to none. It's like unheard of. Dillon’s there all day, every day. They're both amazing players and super great to have them,” said former Oregon tight end Kenjon Sadiq.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman, right, brings down Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However his mark on the team wasn't just on the field. He and fellow teammate, linebacker Bryce Boettcher lead the Ducks in tackles during the 2025 season, which sparked a t-shirt collaboration.

Thieneman and Boettcher debuted a t-shirt with the letters CCU (Caucasian Collision Unit) after the Ducks beat Washington in the regular season finale, and the t-shirts were were made available to purchase.

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