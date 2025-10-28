Why Dillon Thieneman Can Become Oregon Ducks' Next NFL Star
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are having a big season with a roster filled with talented athletes. One of the quickest risers on the team is safety Dillon Thieneman. Thieneman is in his junior season and is quickly becoming a name to watch in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Thieneman is in his first season with the Oregon Ducks after spending two years with the Purdue Boilermakers. This season, the safety is performing at a high level, and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. believes his performance is turning into one of the top safety prospects in the NFL Draft.
“The 6-foot, 205-pound Thieneman, who transferred from Purdue, is solid against the run and strong in coverage, and he covers ground quickly. I think he’s going to run really well for the clock at predraft events. He’s savvy, as well,” Kiper wrote. “Thieneman just needs to clean up his tackling. He gets sloppy there, as he’s not a form tackler. I see him as a second- or third-rounder.”
“He had [Eugene Hilton Jr.] covered well, though, and just lost his footing on an underthrown ball. Outside of that, he was terrific – showing once again why he belongs right behind Ohio State’s Caleb Downs in the safety class,” Kiper continued. “Oregon can move Thieneman around, and NFL teams will love that. He can line up in the slot. He can play split safety. He can step down into the box. He does it all.”
Thieneman’s Draft Stock Rising
Thieneman transferred to Oregon ahead of the season and has immediately made an impact on the defense. He had a strong two seasons with Purdue as well, leading all Big Ten defensive backs with 104 tackles in 2024.
Thieneman has made 32 consecutive starts, eight being with the Ducks. This season, he has racked up 37 tackles, two passes defended, and one interception.
His most notable game of the season thus far was against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Thieneman caught the game-winning interception during overtime to clinch a win for Oregon on the road.
Ahead of the matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers, Thieneman held an 83.5 Pro Football Focus pass coverage grade, good for No. 1 on the Ducks and No. 8 in the Big Ten.
With Thieneman’s speed and work ethic, he is projected to be one of the top safeties off the board. There may still be areas for him to develop, but if he declares, Thieneman will be a player to watch on day two of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Oregon’s Ability To Develop Players
Thieneman was a talented player before transferring to Oregon, but with the Ducks' strong track record of sending players to the NFL, the safety is turning into a top prospect.
The Ducks recently had 10 NFL draft picks in 2025, breaking a program record. Oregon had six players selected in the first three rounds of the NFL.
“Proof is in the pudding right,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said about the draft. “Our draft picks have gone up every year since we’ve been here, and that’s really a credit to those players who have worked extremely hard getting an opportunity to live out their dream.”
The Oregon Ducks have a talented roster this season with several players who could become among the top 2026 NFL Draft picks, including Thieneman.