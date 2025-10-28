Ducks Digest

Why Dillon Thieneman Can Become Oregon Ducks' Next NFL Star

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are having a stellar season, and the program has a successful history of sending players to the NFL. Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman's performance this season is showcasing why he can add to an elite group of former Ducks in the NFL.

Angela Miele

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are having a big season with a roster filled with talented athletes. One of the quickest risers on the team is safety Dillon Thieneman. Thieneman is in his junior season and is quickly becoming a name to watch in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Thieneman is in his first season with the Oregon Ducks after spending two years with the Purdue Boilermakers. This season, the safety is performing at a high level, and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. believes his performance is turning into one of the top safety prospects in the NFL Draft.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs his team from the sideline against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“The 6-foot, 205-pound Thieneman, who transferred from Purdue, is solid against the run and strong in coverage, and he covers ground quickly. I think he’s going to run really well for the clock at predraft events. He’s savvy, as well,” Kiper wrote. “Thieneman just needs to clean up his tackling. He gets sloppy there, as he’s not a form tackler. I see him as a second- or third-rounder.”

“He had [Eugene Hilton Jr.] covered well, though, and just lost his footing on an underthrown ball. Outside of that, he was terrific – showing once again why he belongs right behind Ohio State’s Caleb Downs in the safety class,” Kiper continued. “Oregon can move Thieneman around, and NFL teams will love that. He can line up in the slot. He can play split safety. He can step down into the box. He does it all.”

Thieneman’s Draft Stock Rising

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thieneman transferred to Oregon ahead of the season and has immediately made an impact on the defense. He had a strong two seasons with Purdue as well, leading all Big Ten defensive backs with 104 tackles in 2024. 

Thieneman has made 32 consecutive starts, eight being with the Ducks. This season, he has racked up 37 tackles, two passes defended, and one interception.

His most notable game of the season thus far was against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Thieneman caught the game-winning interception during overtime to clinch a win for Oregon on the road.

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi walks the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ahead of the matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers, Thieneman held an 83.5 Pro Football Focus pass coverage grade, good for No. 1 on the Ducks and No. 8 in the Big Ten.

With Thieneman’s speed and work ethic, he is projected to be one of the top safeties off the board. There may still be areas for him to develop, but if he declares, Thieneman will be a player to watch on day two of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Oregon’s Ability To Develop Players

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Thieneman was a talented player before transferring to Oregon, but with the Ducks' strong track record of sending players to the NFL, the safety is turning into a top prospect.

The Ducks recently had 10 NFL draft picks in 2025, breaking a program record. Oregon had six players selected in the first three rounds of the NFL.

“Proof is in the pudding right,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said about the draft. “Our draft picks have gone up every year since we’ve been here, and that’s really a credit to those players who have worked extremely hard getting an opportunity to live out their dream.”

The Oregon Ducks have a talented roster this season with several players who could become among the top 2026 NFL Draft picks, including Thieneman.

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

