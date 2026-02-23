Oregon Football Replacing Kenyon Sadiq With Another Freak Athlete

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq is one of the biggest losses the Ducks will have when it comes to the NFL Draft, as Sadiq has the chance to be selected inside the first round. Sadiq has been a fantastic player for the Ducks, including an elite 2025 season. A season that he finished with eight receiving touchdowns and 560 receiving yards on 51 receptions.

While the Ducks will be looking to fill the of an athletic and versatile tight end, they should look no further than their incoming freshman tight end from inside the state of North Carolina, Kendre Harrison.

Oregon returns tight end Jamari Johnson, who caught 32 passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns in 2025, but Harrison is a freak athlete who can dominate vertically but also be used in the blocking game more than most tight ends thanks to size and strength

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Kendre Harrison Fits The Role

Harrison is a phenomenal athlete from the Charlotte, North Carolina area, and he is someone who has quickly evolved as a tight end at his high school, Reidsville. Harrison finished the class as a five-star athlete and is someone who has been viewed as a top tight end in the country.

From covering the talented tight end from Reidsville, his level of unique athleticism is evident. He has done a great job when it comes to working on his route running and his yards after catch, but one of the best parts of his game is his ability to block. He has been able to dominate with the blocking at the high school level, and it will only improve when he gets to college and under the leadership of even better coaches.

Reidsville football's Kendre Harrison outmuscles a pair of Shelby tacklers on his way to the end zone during their Dec. 1, 2023 high school football game. | Joe L. Hughes II / USA TODAY NETWORK

What Sadiq is leaving behind is a path and plan for the tight ends to do a lot of damage. Sadiq finished with more yards than a large majority of wide receivers across the nation, and he is one of the better route runners, but he could do everything at a solid rate. However, Sadiq was not this talented coming out of high school, which leaves even more promise for the newest tight end addition.

Harrison has been compared to many tight ends, but watching him live, the perfect comparison would be a guy like Steelers tight end Darnell Washington. The two tight ends are very similar in size, but they play a similar game. Both players have done a great job with developing their bodies, but with a guy like Harrison being able to block the way he does leads many to believe he will be in better shape than the former Georgia tight end.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Another dangerous factor he has developed is the vertical schemes he can run. He isn't just a typical 5-10 yard option, as he can burn the average defensive back in the slot, let alone a linebacker who dares to play man coverage on him. Harrison is built like a real-life cheat code and created a player from a video game. While trying to fill the shoes in year one may be a bit tough, there is no doubt that the freshman could compete for the starting gig.

