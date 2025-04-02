Oregon Ducks' Jordan James NFL Draft Projection: Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots
EUGENE – The 2025 NFL Draft is on the horizon, and several Oregon Ducks are anticipating hearing their names called. One of these athletes is running back Jordan James.
Despite James headlining one of the best offenses in the nation with the Oregon Ducks, James is projected to get drafted in the mid-to-late rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft by multiple mock drafts. Despite his low draft projection, various analysts have high praise for James. One of these analysts is ESPN NFL Draft analyst and current Ringer host Todd McShay.
"I want to say this right now... Jordan James is the most underrated running back in this class."- Todd McShay
A large reason for James’ draft projection is due to the fact that he is part of a jam-packed running back class headlined by Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton, Arizona State’s Cameron Skattebo, and Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins.
At the NFL Scouting Combine, James had a solid performance; however, his numbers didn’t stack up against the other running backs in his class.
Following the combine, NFL.com rated James with a 6.16 prospect grade on its eight-point scale. This score indicates that the former Duck will be a “good backup with the potential to develop into a starter."
Pro Football Focus (PFF) lists James as the No. 21 running back in this year’s draft class.
Here is what Pro Football Focus said about James:
"James' lack of top-end athletic traits and question marks on passing downs will likely prevent him from being a true lead back. However, his efficiency and back-to-back years of elite rushing production make him a strong rotational option at the next level."
Despite concerns about his “top-end athletic traits,” James has proven to be a force on offense. James consistently maneuvered through the dominant defensive lines of the Big Ten Conference while repeatedly picking up additional yardage after contact. Not to mention, James has never fumbled the ball in 386 career college rushing attempts. His consistent performance earned him a rushing grade of 90.9 from Pro Football Focus.
James’ consistency will certainly be something NFL front offices take into consideration.
James has been projected to go as early as the second round, though most predictions place him between rounds three and six. However, he has a chance to go earlier in the draft depending on team needs.
The New England Patriots could be a destination for James, as the organization seemed to show interest in the running back ahead of Oregon’s Pro Day. The Patriots met with James in Eugene the day before Oregon's Pro Day, per a report from Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda.
New England lead-back Rhamondre Stevenson had ball security issues last season, fumbling the ball six times in the 2024 season. This could make James an intriguing prospect, as he excels in ball security, never fumbling once throughout his college career.
The Minnesota Vikings are another franchise in search of a reliable running back. While Aaron Jones provided help, the team’s overall rushing attack ranked in the bottom half of the NFL last season, averaging just 109.1 rushing yards per game.
While Cam Akers and Ty Chandler are short-term options, they lack the consistency needed to take the Vikings’ run game to a different level. The Vikings are in search of a reliable backup for Jones with the potential to take on a bigger role.
Whether he lands with New England, Minnesota, or another franchise looking for a steady contributor in the running game, James has the opportunity to exceed expectations and make an impact in the NFL.