Oregon Ducks' Jordan James NFL Draft Projection: Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots

The 2025 NFL Draft is approaching and Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James is emerging as an underrated prospect in a deep running back class headlined by Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty. Two potential landing spots for James? The New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings.

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon running back Jordan James (RB14) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon running back Jordan James (RB14) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
EUGENE – The 2025 NFL Draft is on the horizon, and several Oregon Ducks are anticipating hearing their names called. One of these athletes is running back Jordan James. 

Despite James headlining one of the best offenses in the nation with the Oregon Ducks, James is projected to get drafted in the mid-to-late rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft by multiple mock drafts. Despite his low draft projection, various analysts have high praise for James. One of these analysts is ESPN NFL Draft analyst and current Ringer host Todd McShay. 

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon running back Jordan James (RB14) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon running back Jordan James (RB14) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I want to say this right now... Jordan James is the most underrated running back in this class."

Todd McShay

A large reason for James’ draft projection is due to the fact that he is part of a jam-packed running back class headlined by Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton, Arizona State’s Cameron Skattebo, and Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins. 

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) reacts after the game against the Penn St
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) reacts after the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At the NFL Scouting Combine, James had a solid performance; however, his numbers didn’t stack up against the other running backs in his class. 

Following the combine, NFL.com rated James with a 6.16 prospect grade on its eight-point scale. This score indicates that the former Duck will be a “good backup with the potential to develop into a starter." 

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) carries the ball against Ohio State Bucke
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) carries the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes safety Sonny Styles (6) and cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) during a CFP quarterfinal at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus (PFF) lists James as the No. 21 running back in this year’s draft class. 

Here is what Pro Football Focus said about James: 

"James' lack of top-end athletic traits and question marks on passing downs will likely prevent him from being a true lead back. However, his efficiency and back-to-back years of elite rushing production make him a strong rotational option at the next level." 

Despite concerns about his “top-end athletic traits,” James has proven to be a force on offense. James consistently maneuvered through the dominant defensive lines of the Big Ten Conference while repeatedly picking up additional yardage after contact. Not to mention, James has never fumbled the ball in 386 career college rushing attempts. His consistent performance earned him a rushing grade of 90.9 from Pro Football Focus. 

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) warms up before a game against the Washington
Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) warms up before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

James’ consistency will certainly be something NFL front offices take into consideration. 

James has been projected to go as early as the second round, though most predictions place him between rounds three and six. However, he has a chance to go earlier in the draft depending on team needs. 

The New England Patriots could be a destination for James, as the organization seemed to show interest in the running back ahead of Oregon’s Pro Day. The Patriots met with James in Eugene the day before Oregon's Pro Day, per a report from Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda. 

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) against the Arizona Cardinal
Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New England lead-back Rhamondre Stevenson had ball security issues last season, fumbling the ball six times in the 2024 season. This could make James an intriguing prospect, as he excels in ball security, never fumbling once throughout his college career. 

The Minnesota Vikings are another franchise in search of a reliable running back. While Aaron Jones provided help, the team’s overall rushing attack ranked in the bottom half of the NFL last season, averaging just 109.1 rushing yards per game. 

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (33) reacts after the NFC wild card game against
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (33) reacts after the NFC wild card game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

While Cam Akers and Ty Chandler are short-term options, they lack the consistency needed to take the Vikings’ run game to a different level. The Vikings are in search of a reliable backup for Jones with the potential to take on a bigger role. 

Whether he lands with New England, Minnesota, or another franchise looking for a steady contributor in the running game, James has the opportunity to exceed expectations and make an impact in the NFL. 

OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

