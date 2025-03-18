Evaluating Oregon Ducks' Josh Conerly NFL Draft Stock: First Round Pick?
Former Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr has positioned himself as one of the top players in the 2025 NFL Draft after an impressive showing at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he was unanimously considered one of the best players, and a top-tier showing at the NFL Scouting Combine. With Oregon Pro Day fast approaching, Conerly Jr. has one more show to impress the masses should he opt to participate.
Conerly Jr. doesn’t have much to gain from Pro Day, but showing up as a competitor is always looked at in a positive regard. Even if it’s position drills, it would be a good bow on the pre-draft process for the All-American. As final draft projections and rankings flood in, Conerly Jr. finds himself amongst the upper echelon. ESPN NFL draft analyst and commentator Jordan Reid released his updated top-50 prospect list and had Conerly Jr. 36th overall, slotted as an immediate starter.
“Conerly helped himself tremendously in 2024, ranking 19th in the FBS with a 1.5% pressure rate allowed at tackle and ceding only six pressures. He plays with good bend and has B-level range in pass sets, and his initial strike allows him to be the aggressor in pass protection," Reid said.
“He's also capable of repositioning his hands against quick rushers, though his hand placement is inconsistent and his play strength needs to be developed. Conerly needs to add bulk to his frame, but he projects as an immediate NFL starter at either tackle spot,” continued Reid.
Conerly Jr. had a career-best season with the Ducks in 2024. After starting every game at left tackle, he was named a first-team All-Big-10 selection and first-team All-American by multiple publications and received numerous first-round projections from analysts. There was always a hope that Conerly Jr. would round into the form his 6-5, 311-pound frame could produce, and he finally took that step in 2024.
"He almost has feet like a safety or outside linebacker, and he's got the power of a lineman," Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A’Lique Terry said last spring. "He's got the tools that are necessary to be another special force. We've seen some special tackles here in our short time here and in the past."
"The best part about Josh Conerly is that he's a freak athlete, but he's also the hardest worker in our room. . . . What does that do for everybody else? If one of the best players in your room is your hardest worker, it becomes contagious." Terry continued.
As Conerly Jr. nears the finish line, it’s important to note that he’s only 21 years old and has only been a full-time starter for two seasons. The best is yet to come for a player like this and his best football is ahead of him. Conerly Jr. could hear his name called early in April.