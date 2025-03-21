Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Shows Gratitude for Coaching Staff, University Investment
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has built one of the best coaching staffs in the country. Although Lanning has a keen eye for talent, the ability to hire and retain key staff members wouldn't be possible without their sacrifice and university investment.
Lanning, just 38 years old, is already an institution in the college football world. In just three seasons as a head coach, Lanning has left his imprint in Oregon Ducks football history. Lanning boasts a 35-6 record overall, a Big-10 conference title, Fiesta Bowl victory, and a Pac-12 Championship and College Football Playoff appearance.
With that said, Lanning’s success wouldn’t have been as immediate without the help of his supporting cast members on the staff. Although young, Lanning knows what it’s like to be a prominent support staffer and work his way up. Before accepting the Oregon job, Lanning was notably a key fixture for Kirby Smart’s national championship team at Georgia. Before that, Lanning worked under Nick Saban at Alabama and Mike Norvell at Memphis.
Lanning firsthand knows the sacrifices of coaches like offensive coordinator Will Stein, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, and the various young coaches on staff who could likely make more money elsewhere, or have an opportunity to be a head coach and have a program of their own. Lanning would be the first to tell you how much he appreciates those men and their commitment.
"I'm really pleased that every single one of our coaches is on multi-year contracts and that they're able to be here for a long time," Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning said. "At some point, as success happens, there's gonna be growth opportunities for them at other places as well, but right now, I think every one of those coaches is hungry to be here, grateful to be here, grateful to be at a place like Oregon, and I know I certainly attain to that as well."
The multi-year commitments work twofold as the Ducks not only keep continuity in the immediate, but they are setting themselves up for a bright future as the recruiting efforts are at a height never before seen at Oregon despite its rich football history.
"I'm very grateful to just the University of Oregon, the commitment that they have to our coaches. I feel strongly that we have one of the best coaching staffs in the nation, if not the best in the nation, and when you're able to have continuity, it gives opportunities for improvement,” Lanning declared.
Everyone involved in the program is doing their part and the results are showing at a blinding rate. As the Ducks continue their journey towards that elusive national championship, they are closer than they’ve ever been to climbing that mountain, and the same coaches will be there as they reach higher.